Korean Game Company, Sotem Mobile’s Lord of Dragons (LOD: Lord of Dragons) to venture into the P2E market

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 2 December 2022 - Sotem Mobile's brand-new title, Lord of Dragons (LOD: Lord of Dragons) is set to launch as early as January 2023, adding the latest tile to the company's solid track record of 20 years of successfully developing and publishing games like Dragon-raja, Dragonica, and many others.LOD is heavily focused on 'fun-to-play' aspect rather than putting a sole focus on 'earn'.



By deploying a multi-weapon system and 6 different attributes offer a classic targeting-play method while 70 different transformable characters of different races are available at launch, thus players are not only confined to playing with characters of the human race. Each transformable character offers unique abilities and attributes based on their race while enabling users to utilize various synergy effects between their playable and transformable characters.



LOD's other strengths can be witnessed in its in-game economy, where all manners of monetary assets are tokenized. Users not only require spending tokens on NFTs but also to buy consumables or other types of items in the in-game environment.



This aspect sets LOD apart from other types of casual P2E games, where the in-game economy and ecosystem are much more complex while offering various opportunities for users to reap benefits, rewards and profits by playing the game. LOD's in-game economy is comprised of a 'dual-token economy', and perhaps it is the very first P2E MMORPG that truly fits in such a category.



Players would be able to have their first hands-on at the game as early as January 2023 as Sotem Mobile's works towards LOD's global launch.



<Discord> https://discord.gg/lordofdragons

<Twitter> twitter.com/global_LOD

<Homepage> https://lordofdragons.io

<Git-book> https://docs.lordofdragons.io/

<Medium> https://medium.com/@Global_LoD



Hashtag: #LOD #LordofDragons



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.