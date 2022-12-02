Cloud Professional Services Market 2022 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players

An increased number of cloud solutions from various vendors have created a complex cloud environment. Cloud customers are struggling with integrating and managing applications, workloads, cloud stacks, and other facets of the shift to cloud. They are spending heavily on consultants and system integrators to educate, plan, and implement their cloud environments.

Accelerated demand for cloud-based solutions from various industry verticals including BFSI, government, education, and healthcare among others will continue to create significant opportunities for cloud professional services vendors, and leaders. This is also contributing towards the expansion of IT services portfolio by the cloud service providers to boost their revenue generating opportunities while catering to different segments of end customers.

The rapid adoption of cloud-based services by companies of all sizes will drive its demand due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of use. However, data security concerns associated with critical data storage in the cloud and technological constraints will impede the growing demand for cloud security solutions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Professional Services market will register a 20.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9303.7 million by 2024, from US$ 3662.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Professional Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations. This extensive report’s in-depth analysis will provide data on supply & demand and production for every facet of the industry. This global report on market includes region such as Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and South America

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Consulting

Cloud Systems Integration

Cloud Managed Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Deloitte

Wipro Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Accenture plc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Inc. (EMC)

KPMG International

Capgemini S.A.

HCL

IBM

Tata Group

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

CGI Group Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Professional Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cloud Professional Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Professional Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Professional Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Professional Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

What our reviews offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic hints for the new entrants

Covers market facts for 2021, 2022, until 2028

Market tendencies (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, funding opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic pointers in key enterprise segments based totally on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key frequent trends

Company profiling with specified strategies, financials, and current developments

Supply chain tendencies mapping the modern day technological advancements

