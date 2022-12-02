Taiwan premier resists pressure for reshuffle after local elections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Friday (Dec. 2) resisted pressure from inside the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to resign and allow a Cabinet reshuffle following last weekend’s disappointing local election results.

The DPP ended up with only five city mayors and county commissioners, mostly in south Taiwan, while the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) won 13. The coming weeks will see an election for mayor of Chiayi City, legislative by-elections in Taipei City and Nantou County, and the choice of a new DPP leader after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) resigned as chair to take responsibility for the overall election result.

Some DPP politicians have called on Su to make way for a younger generation at the top of the Cabinet. But responding to questions from reporters Friday, the premier said that once the current session of the Legislative Yuan is over in January, he would consider how the next generation could take over and would report the results to the public.

Names mentioned as potential successors to Su were former Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) after his failed bid to win election as mayor of New Taipei City, and Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), who leaves office Dec. 25, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) has also been mentioned as a likely choice for premier.