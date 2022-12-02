Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan premier resists pressure for reshuffle after local elections

New generation of leaders press to take over in January

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/02 14:45
Premier Su Tseng-chang (second right) visits Taoyuan City Friday. 

Premier Su Tseng-chang (second right) visits Taoyuan City Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Friday (Dec. 2) resisted pressure from inside the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to resign and allow a Cabinet reshuffle following last weekend’s disappointing local election results.

The DPP ended up with only five city mayors and county commissioners, mostly in south Taiwan, while the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) won 13. The coming weeks will see an election for mayor of Chiayi City, legislative by-elections in Taipei City and Nantou County, and the choice of a new DPP leader after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) resigned as chair to take responsibility for the overall election result.

Some DPP politicians have called on Su to make way for a younger generation at the top of the Cabinet. But responding to questions from reporters Friday, the premier said that once the current session of the Legislative Yuan is over in January, he would consider how the next generation could take over and would report the results to the public.

Names mentioned as potential successors to Su were former Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) after his failed bid to win election as mayor of New Taipei City, and Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), who leaves office Dec. 25, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) has also been mentioned as a likely choice for premier.
Cabinet reshuffle
Su Tseng-chang
November 26 elections
DPP
premier

RELATED ARTICLES

DPP nominates Enoch Wu to run in Taipei legislative by-election
DPP nominates Enoch Wu to run in Taipei legislative by-election
2022/11/30 20:48
Chen Chi-mai becomes acting chair of Taiwan's DPP
Chen Chi-mai becomes acting chair of Taiwan's DPP
2022/11/30 18:59
AIT director promises cooperation with Taiwan regardless of election results
AIT director promises cooperation with Taiwan regardless of election results
2022/11/30 15:38
KMT calls for resumption of direct links between Taiwan outer islands and China
KMT calls for resumption of direct links between Taiwan outer islands and China
2022/11/30 14:44
Lai Ching-te — The DPP's presumptive heir apparent
Lai Ching-te — The DPP's presumptive heir apparent
2022/11/29 17:49