Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hayes leads Pistons to overtime victory over Mavericks

By DAVE HOGG , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/12/02 10:52
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended b Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday...
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) attempts a three-point basket a Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defends during the second half o...
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up court as Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defends during the second half of an...
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic takes a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, ...
Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox II (20) and Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock wipe their faces during the first half of an NBA basketball gam...
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey drives during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Detro...
Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. reaches in on Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thur...
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks as Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended b Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) attempts a three-point basket a Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defends during the second half o...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up court as Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defends during the second half of an...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic takes a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, ...

Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox II (20) and Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock wipe their faces during the first half of an NBA basketball gam...

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey drives during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Detro...

Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. reaches in on Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thur...

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks as Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game...

DETROIT (AP) — Killian Hayes scored eight of 22 points in overtime as the Detroit Pistons recovered from blowing a late lead to beat the Dallas Mavericks 131-125 on Thursday night.

Christian Wood’s dunk tied the game at 125 with 1:35 left in overtime, but Hayes answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Pistons ahead by six with 41.6 left and seal the win.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 30 points while Marvin Bagley III added 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Luka Doncic had 35 points and 10 assists for Dallas. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 26 points.

Hayes' jumper gave the Pistons a 111-104 lead with 4:14 to play in regulation and Doncic missed a 3-pointer at the other end. Another Hayes jumper moved Detroit's run to 10-0 and the lead to 113-104.

After a Christian Wood dunk, Hayes hit his third straight jumper to keep Detroit up by nine.

The lead was still eight with two minutes left and five when Doncic missed a pair of free throws with 1:00 left - giving the Mavericks 15 misses on the game - but the Pistons didn't take the chance to ice the game.

Hardaway Jr. got the rebound and fed Doncic for a 3-pointer to make it 117-115. Alec Burks missed at the other end and ex-Piston Reggie Bullock's layup tied the game with 22.6 seconds left. Isaiah Stewart missed a 3-pointer and the clock ran out during the scramble for the layup.

Doncic had 20 points in the first half, and the Mavericks got to 60 points despite missing eight of 17 free-throw attempts in the half.

TIP INS

Mavericks: Dallas came into the game with a five-game winning streak against the Pistons, matching their longest streak in the series.

Pistons: Ivey had his 18th double-digit scoring game, putting him second among rookies to Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Visit the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Pistons: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.