China's 'one country, two systems' scheme not feasible for Taiwan: Former congressman

Will Hurd believes there is bipartisan support for Taiwanese to decide nation's future

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/02 12:40
Former U.S. representative Will Hurd. 

Former U.S. representative Will Hurd.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Republican U.S. representative Will Hurd on Thursday (Dec. 1) said his trip to Taiwan made him realize China's "one country, two systems" framework is not feasible for Taiwan, and there is bipartisan support in Congress for Taiwanese to decide their own future.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) received an international delegation from the German Marshall Fund think tank that was led by Hurd and former German Green Party MP Marieluise Beck at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Hurd said the trip was the first to Taiwan for many members of the delegation.

German Marshall Fund delegation poses with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (center). (MOFA photo)

Hurd said that after coming to Taiwan, he got in touch with many outstanding citizens, and it became clear to him the "one country, two systems" concept is not feasible for Taiwan, according to the Office of the President. On behalf of the delegation, he thanked President Tsai for her welcome.

He said that in Washington, the one thing that has received bipartisan support among Republicans and Democrats is that only the 23 million people of Taiwan can decide the future of the nation. The former congressman said that since its establishment 50 years ago, the fund has upheld the belief that cooperation between the U.S. and Europe can solve many problems.

Marieluise Beck seated next to Will Hurd at a banquet hosted by Joseph Wu. (MOFA photo)

Hurd said the strength of transatlantic support can be seen in the diverse composition of the delegation. He said the delegation's visit was intended to learn about what steps in terms of transatlantic cooperation could be taken to further advance the partnership with Taiwan.
Marshall Fund
Will Hurd
Marieluise Beck
Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwanese self determination
one country two systems
US-Taiwan relations
bilateral support
transatlantic cooperation
German Marshall Fund

