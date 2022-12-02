Taiwan tightens rules after Chinese parts found in drones used in National Day show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) promised on Thursday (Dec. 1) the implementation of a certification mechanism for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by March 2023 to mitigate national security risks.

The move follows the revelation that the Double Ten Day drone spectacle at the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum in October used UAVs containing components from China. No security threats have been found since the incident.

Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) said a system will be built to certify such drones in terms of information security. The task will be carried out by the Telecom Technology Center in collaboration with cybersecurity laboratories for third-party verification, wrote Liberty Times.

Deputy Digital Minister Lee Huai-jen (李懷仁) added that drones weighing 2 kilograms and more will be prioritized in the tightened regulations. Different levels of security verification and testing will apply to drones flying solo or in droves, he said.

Lee explained that risks posed by UAVs involve aerial photography and attacks such as drones dropping objects or crashing into a target. Stricter protocols will also be introduced for drone-related government tenders.

Taiwan Drone 100, the start-up responsible for the National Day drone show, said in a statement that it sourced components from China due to cost and availability. The company stressed it developed its own control systems for the drones while other technologies used were imported from the U.S. and Switzerland.