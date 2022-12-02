US, France reaffirm importance of Taiwan Strait peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. and France reiterated the significance of maintaining Taiwan Strait peace and stability in a joint statement following President Joe Biden’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (Dec. 1).

The two countries also pledged to work together to counter China in its attempt to change the rules-based international order but also to partner with Beijing on “important global issues” such as climate change.

Additionally, the U.S. and France said they seek to deepen engagement in the Indo-Pacific to bolster resilience in the Pacific Islands, per the joint statement. The two countries also plan to cooperate on regional maritime security, the statement added.

Macron is currently on a state visit to the U.S. He and his wife arrived on Tuesday evening (Nov. 29) and are staying for three days.

France has gradually increased its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region in recent years.

The French Navy dispatched the frigate Vendemiaire through the Taiwan Strait in April 2019. It was shadowed by the Chinese military, Reuters cited a French official as saying.

In fall 2021, the French Navy signals intelligence ship Dupuy de Lome sailed through the Taiwan Strait. Then, in December 2021, the French nuclear attack submarine SNA Emeraude conducted a patrol in the South China Sea.