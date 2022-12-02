Asia Trails Conference spotlights Taiwan’s rich hiking resources

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 4th Asia Trails Conference (ATC) is taking place in Taipei between Dec. 1-5 as Taiwan woos visitors to explore its plethora of hiking trails.

Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) welcomed over 80 participants from 21 organizations in nine countries at a banquet on Thursday (Dec. 1). Having become a member of the World Trail Network in 2017, the Taiwan Thousand Miles Trail Association (TMI Trail) is inviting visitors to venture out and learn about the country’s natural and cultural landscape.

At the banquet, Hakka Affairs Council Minister Yiong Con-ziin (楊長鎮) recommended international visitors hike the Raknus Selu Trail, which stretches from Taoyuan to Taichung. The trail bears historical significance, being a former hub of the camphor industry and a hotspot of conflicts between Indigenous peoples and the Japanese during the Japanese colonization.

The Asia Trails Conference has been hosted by South Korea’s Jeju and Busan, and Japan’s Tottori Prefecture. In addition to a forum on the promotion of adaptable trails, the event in Taiwan will also feature a walking festival that highlights the Tamsui-Kavalan Historical and Cultural Trails, the Raknus Selu Trail, and the Taipei Grand Trail.

Taiwan boasts 129 rivers and 268 peaks over 3,000 meters in height. As two-thirds of the country’s terrain is covered in mountains and hills, Taiwan is blessed with diverse topography and forest trails, according to an introduction on the event’s website.