AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 12

Croatia's Ivan Perisic (4) goes up for the ball against Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, left, Axel Witsel, bottom left, and Toby Alderweireld, right, during ... Croatia's Ivan Perisic (4) goes up for the ball against Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, left, Axel Witsel, bottom left, and Toby Alderweireld, right, during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Croatia's Marko Livaja, back, looks on. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) (AP photo)