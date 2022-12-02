Alexa
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 12

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/12/02 05:48
Japan's Ritsu Doan celebrates scoring his side's first goal during a World Cup group E soccer match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qata...
Germany's Thomas Mueller reacts during the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Th...
Germany's Kai Havertz, left, and Germany's Mario Goetze react after the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt S...
Japan's Ao Tanaka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain, at the Khalifa In...
Japan fans celebrate after defeating Spain 2-1 xdd256during the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain, at the Khalifa International S...
Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug, left, and Germany's Kai Havertz react after the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Ba...
Germany's Thomas Mueller reacts after the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thu...
Germany's team players leave the pitch after the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qata...
People sit and swim at Katara Beach, in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Canada and Morocco at ...
Referee Stephanie Frappart in action during during the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor...
Belgium's Dries Mertens, left, is kicks the ball as Croatia's Dejan Lovren tries to defend during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia a...
Japan players celebrate at the end of the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar,...
Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Canada and Morocco at ...
Croatia's Luka Modric, front, duels for the ball with Belgium's Jan Vertonghen during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgium a...
Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri , left, celebrates beside Morocco's Sofiane Boufal, right, after he scored his side's second goal during the World Cup gro...
Belgium's Leandro Trossard, left, and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol fight for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgiu...
Croatia's Ivan Perisic (4) goes up for the ball against Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, left, Axel Witsel, bottom left, and Toby Alderweireld, right, during ...
Belgium's Timothy Castagne, left, duels for the ball with Croatia's Andrej Kramaric during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belg...
Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat, left, and Canada's Alphonso Davies, right, challenge for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Canada a...
Germany's Jamal Musiala, left, and Costa Rica's Bryan Oviedo battle for the ball during the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germ...
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain, at the ...
Croatia's Marko Livaja, left, duels for the ball with Belgium's Axel Witsel, center, and Belgium's Timothy Castagne during the World Cup group F socce...

Highlights from the 12th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.

