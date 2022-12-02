Marcus Satterfield leaves Gamecocks to be Nebraska's new OC

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons.

Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach Thursday. He was introduced as the Cornhuskers' coach on Monday.

The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel, running backs; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line. Corey Campbell is the strength coach.

Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. His 2022 South Carolina offense averaged 31 points and 381 yards per game to rank in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks combined for 94 points and 1,008 yards in wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season.

Barthel was running backs coach at Connecticut under Jim Mora Jr. this season. He also worked with Rhule at Temple and with the Panthers.

Cooper has worked on Rhule's staffs for a decade, and his 2019 Baylor secondary ranked among the best in the country.

Foley spent the past three seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Panthers and worked with college special teams units that ranked in the top 25 nationally from 2015-19.

Knighton was an assistant defensive line coach for the Panthers for two years after playing a combined seven seasons for three NFL teams from 2009-15.

Campbell worked two seasons as an assistant strength coach for the Panthers and previously in the same capacity under Rhule at Baylor.

___

