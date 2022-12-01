Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/01 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 22 19 3 0 38 88 48
Toronto 25 15 5 5 35 76 62
Tampa Bay 22 13 8 1 27 76 71
Detroit 22 11 6 5 27 72 70
Florida 23 10 9 4 24 78 81
Montreal 22 11 10 1 23 65 77
Buffalo 23 10 12 1 21 86 83
Ottawa 22 8 13 1 17 67 74
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 23 19 4 0 38 87 51
N.Y. Islanders 24 15 9 0 30 78 62
Carolina 23 12 6 5 29 64 63
Pittsburgh 23 11 8 4 26 79 73
N.Y. Rangers 24 11 9 4 26 72 68
Washington 24 10 11 3 23 67 75
Philadelphia 23 8 10 5 21 56 75
Columbus 21 7 12 2 16 60 87
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 23 13 6 4 30 88 66
Winnipeg 21 14 6 1 29 68 53
Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 68 52
Minnesota 21 10 9 2 22 62 62
Nashville 21 10 9 2 22 55 66
St. Louis 22 11 11 0 22 63 78
Arizona 20 7 10 3 17 54 70
Chicago 22 6 12 4 16 56 83
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 24 17 6 1 35 83 63
Seattle 22 14 5 3 31 84 68
Los Angeles 25 12 9 4 28 85 90
Edmonton 23 13 10 0 26 79 82
Calgary 22 10 9 3 23 67 70
Vancouver 23 9 11 3 21 80 88
San Jose 26 8 14 4 20 77 92
Anaheim 23 6 15 2 14 59 96

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 1

Buffalo 5, Detroit 4, SO

Edmonton 5, Chicago 4

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.