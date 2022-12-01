Alexa
World Cup Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/01 23:03
GROUP STAGE GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
GROUP STAGE Sunday, Nov. 20

Qatar 0, Ecuador 2

Monday, Nov. 21

Senegal 0, Netherlands 2

Friday, Nov. 25

Qatar 1, Senegal 3

Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands 2, Qatar 0

Ecuador 1, Senegal 2

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
England 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
United States 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
GROUP STAGE Monday, Nov. 21

England 6, Iran 2

United States 1, Wales 1

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales 0, Iran 2

England 0, United States 0

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Wales 0, England 3

Iran 0, United States 1

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Argentina 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
GROUP STAGE Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2

Mexico 0, Poland 0

Saturday, Nov. 26

Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0

Argentina 2, Mexico 0

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Poland 0, Argentina 2

Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 3 4 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
GROUP STAGE Tuesday, Nov. 22

Denmark 0, Tunisia 0

France 4, Australia 1

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia 0, Australia 1

France 2, Denmark 1

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia 1, France 0

Australia 1, Denmark 0

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Spain 2 1 1 0 8 1 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 1 7 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
GROUP STAGE Wednesday, Nov. 23

Germany 1, Japan 2

Spain 7, Costa Rica 0

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan 0, Costa Rica 1

Spain 1, Germany 1

Thursday, Dec. 1

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Croatia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
GROUP STAGE Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco 0, Croatia 0

Belgium 1, Canada 0

Sunday, Nov. 27

Belgium 0, Morocco 2

Croatia 4, Canada 1

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m.

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
GROUP STAGE Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0

Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon 3, Serbia 3

Brazil 1, Switzerland 0

Friday, Dec. 2

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m.

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 5 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
GROUP STAGE Thursday, Nov. 24

Uruguay 0, South Korea 0

Portugal 3, Ghana 2

Monday, Nov. 28

South Korea 2, Ghana 3

Portugal 2, Uruguay 0

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m.