All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|30
|55
|42
|Providence
|20
|12
|3
|3
|2
|29
|63
|55
|Bridgeport
|19
|12
|3
|4
|0
|28
|73
|60
|Charlotte
|19
|11
|5
|2
|1
|25
|58
|58
|WB/Scranton
|18
|10
|5
|1
|2
|23
|51
|42
|Lehigh Valley
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|47
|51
|Springfield
|19
|7
|8
|0
|4
|18
|56
|59
|Hartford
|17
|5
|7
|1
|4
|15
|41
|58
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|62
|58
|Rochester
|18
|10
|6
|1
|1
|22
|60
|61
|Cleveland
|17
|9
|6
|0
|2
|20
|68
|67
|Syracuse
|18
|7
|7
|2
|2
|18
|70
|70
|Belleville
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|65
|71
|Laval
|21
|7
|11
|3
|0
|17
|67
|81
|Utica
|16
|6
|6
|3
|1
|16
|41
|48
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|18
|13
|5
|0
|0
|26
|72
|52
|Texas
|20
|9
|7
|2
|2
|22
|67
|61
|Manitoba
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|53
|47
|Iowa
|18
|8
|6
|2
|2
|20
|55
|58
|Rockford
|17
|9
|7
|0
|1
|19
|69
|61
|Grand Rapids
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|55
|73
|Chicago
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|44
|64
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|19
|13
|5
|1
|0
|27
|58
|44
|Calgary
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|70
|53
|Ontario
|17
|10
|6
|0
|1
|21
|52
|44
|Tucson
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|54
|53
|San Jose
|20
|10
|9
|0
|1
|21
|54
|59
|Coachella Valley
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|55
|47
|Abbotsford
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|57
|63
|Bakersfield
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|51
|57
|San Diego
|20
|6
|14
|0
|0
|12
|54
|66
|Henderson
|20
|6
|14
|0
|0
|12
|52
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Bridgeport 4, Providence 3
Laval 3, Utica 2
Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Abbotsford 4, Bakersfield 3
Colorado 3, San Diego 1
Iowa 5, San Jose 3
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 12 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.