Taiwan McDonald's worker spends NT$21, wins NT$10 million

McDonald's worker in Taipei's Da'an District used employee discount to purchase food, beverage

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/01 18:55
McDonald's in Taipei's Da'an District where employee won NT$10 million Special Prize. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An employee of a Taipei McDonald's who spent NT$21 (US$0.68) has been confirmed as one of the winners of the NT$10 million Special Prize for the September-October Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Friday (Nov. 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. On Thursday (Dec. 1), the ministry provided the full list of all the 15 winners of the NT$10 million Special Prize and the 12 winners of the NT$2 million Grand Prize.

The Special Prize winner who spent the least and won the most was an employee of the McDonald's at No. 73-1, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei City's Da'an District who purchased a food item and beverage from the fast food chain for a total of a mere NT$21. The reason why the amount spent was so low, significantly lower than any menu item, was reportedly because the winner used an employee discount to make the purchase, according to ETtoday.

The Grand Prize winner who spent the least and won the most was a customer who spent only NT$10 for a handling fee at a 7-Eleven at No. 60 Meiqun Road in Taichung's Dali District.

The winning number for the Special Prize for the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 11174120. The winning number for the Grand Prize is 59276913.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 18079936, 20591738, and 64500205. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

11174120

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the Special Prize in the right order

Grand Prize

59276913

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the Grand Prize in the right order

First Prize

18079936, 20591738, and 64500205

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the First Prizes in the right order

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present it with his or her ID card at any of the four major convenience store chains, Simple Mart, PX Mart, First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, or the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, between Dec. 6, 2022, and March 6, 2023. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. A person entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and winning uniform invoice at a convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. A 20% withholding tax is levied on the fourth, third, second, first, grand, and special prizes.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, call the Service Line: (02) 412-8282.
