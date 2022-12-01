Taiwan McDonald's worker spends NT$21, wins NT$10 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An employee of a Taipei McDonald's who spent NT$21 (US$0.68) has been confirmed as one of the winners of the NT$10 million Special Prize for the September-October Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Friday (Nov. 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. On Thursday (Dec. 1), the ministry provided the full list of all the 15 winners of the NT$10 million Special Prize and the 12 winners of the NT$2 million Grand Prize.

The Special Prize winner who spent the least and won the most was an employee of the McDonald's at No. 73-1, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei City's Da'an District who purchased a food item and beverage from the fast food chain for a total of a mere NT$21. The reason why the amount spent was so low, significantly lower than any menu item, was reportedly because the winner used an employee discount to make the purchase, according to ETtoday.

The Grand Prize winner who spent the least and won the most was a customer who spent only NT$10 for a handling fee at a 7-Eleven at No. 60 Meiqun Road in Taichung's Dali District.

The winning number for the Special Prize for the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 11174120. The winning number for the Grand Prize is 59276913.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 18079936, 20591738, and 64500205. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.