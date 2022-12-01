Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s China Airlines launches flights to Cebu

Service targets Taiwanese tourists, transit passengers from North America

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/01 18:47
Taiwan's China Airlines launches flights to Cebu Dec. 1. (CNA, CAL photo)

Taiwan's China Airlines launches flights to Cebu Dec. 1. (CNA, CAL photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) started operating flights between Taiwan and Cebu in the Philippines Thursday (Dec. 1) using the Airbus A321neo.

Taiwan’s largest carrier said the new service was aimed at tourists from Taiwan but also at travelers from North America transiting at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on their way to and from the Philippines. The airline was already operating flights from Taoyuan and Kaohsiung on Manila.

Passengers on the first flight to Cebu will receive several presents, including a bag decorated with shells and a calendar in Taoyuan, and dried mangos upon their arrival in the Philippines, the Liberty Times reported.

The narrow-body, single-aisle aircraft offers 12 seats in business class and 168 seats in economy. Flight CI705 will leave Taoyuan at 7:40 a.m. each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to arrive in Cebu at 10:35 a.m. local time. The return flights, labeled CI706, will depart at 11:35 a.m. to arrive in Taoyuan at 2:30 p.m.

CAL also had plans to start flights to Da Nang in Vietnam Jan. 2 and to Chiang Mai in Thailand Jan. 20. Routes which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Kaohsiung-Bangkok, will be resumed before next month’s Lunar New Year holidays, while the frequency of flights between Kaohsiung and Manila, and Taichung and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam will increase, CAL said.
China Airlines
CAL
Cebu
Philippines
tourism
transit passengers
Southeast Asia
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei City Mayor Ko to end final term with visit to Okinawa
Taipei City Mayor Ko to end final term with visit to Okinawa
2022/11/29 15:48
Taiwan’s top airport sees passenger traffic surge by 870% in October
Taiwan’s top airport sees passenger traffic surge by 870% in October
2022/11/25 20:43
Taiwan Tourism Bureau targets senior travel market with Golden Years program
Taiwan Tourism Bureau targets senior travel market with Golden Years program
2022/11/23 16:21
Taiwan's Chiayi woos Muslim travelers with mountain adventures
Taiwan's Chiayi woos Muslim travelers with mountain adventures
2022/11/17 15:35
Taiwan Forestry Bureau unveils pavilion at International Travel Fair
Taiwan Forestry Bureau unveils pavilion at International Travel Fair
2022/11/04 18:03