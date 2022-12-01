Taiwan’s China Airlines launches flights to Cebu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) started operating flights between Taiwan and Cebu in the Philippines Thursday (Dec. 1) using the Airbus A321neo.

Taiwan’s largest carrier said the new service was aimed at tourists from Taiwan but also at travelers from North America transiting at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on their way to and from the Philippines. The airline was already operating flights from Taoyuan and Kaohsiung on Manila.

Passengers on the first flight to Cebu will receive several presents, including a bag decorated with shells and a calendar in Taoyuan, and dried mangos upon their arrival in the Philippines, the Liberty Times reported.

The narrow-body, single-aisle aircraft offers 12 seats in business class and 168 seats in economy. Flight CI705 will leave Taoyuan at 7:40 a.m. each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to arrive in Cebu at 10:35 a.m. local time. The return flights, labeled CI706, will depart at 11:35 a.m. to arrive in Taoyuan at 2:30 p.m.

CAL also had plans to start flights to Da Nang in Vietnam Jan. 2 and to Chiang Mai in Thailand Jan. 20. Routes which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Kaohsiung-Bangkok, will be resumed before next month’s Lunar New Year holidays, while the frequency of flights between Kaohsiung and Manila, and Taichung and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam will increase, CAL said.