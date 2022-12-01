ViewQwest and FPT Telecom International forge Strategic Partnership to offer One-Stop DX services in APAC

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 December 2022 - Award-winning Singapore telecommunications and managed security services provider ViewQwest and one of Vietnam's fastest growing telecoms and technology solutions provider FPT Telecom International (FTI) have formed a strategic partnership to elevate their regional capabilities in providing ICT and digital transformation (DX) services to customers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, especially for large regional retailers. By combining ViewQwest's extensive regional network and FTI's one-stop digital solutions, the two companies are synergising their strengths to create win-win outcomes with customers.



Singapore's ViewQwest and FTI collaborate in a strategic partnership focused on developing APAC market opportunities for Managed SASE and SDWAN. From left - ViewQwest: Vignesa Moorthy, Chief Executive Officer of ViewQwest, Tran Hai Duong, Chairman of FTI

Leveraging FTI's competitive ICT and digital solutions capabilities, ViewQwest will work with FTI to further expand its Managed SASE and SDWAN service coverage. Both companies will be establishing colocation facilities in FTI's data centre and provide on-ground technical and engineering support to ViewQwest's customers in Vietnam and Singapore, including for software and hardware installation and troubleshooting services.



"Businesses globally are being swept up by the digital transformation wave, none more pronounced than in the retail sector especially enterprises with extensive multi-market coverage. Our partnership with FTI leverages their deep knowledge and experience in Vietnam and will enable us to better serve our customers with regional operations," said Vignesa Moorthy, Chief Executive Officer of ViewQwest. "This combined play marks another milestone in our mission to help our customers build and transform their network and security architecture confidently, to streamline their operations and drive cost-savings, ultimately promoting business agility."



"We would like to see continuation of our joint efforts to build a long-term and strategic partnership between ViewQwest and FTI. This collaboration comes at an important juncture, enabling us to further advance the potential of our complementary strengths to support customers. FTI is firmly committed to elevating our mutual efforts to deliver the best value to customers and we look forward to expanding our strategic engagement. We view our partnership as part of a package with significant long-term promise," said Tran Hai Duong, Chairman of FTI. "I believe ViewQwest and FTI are fully ready to kick-start activities following the formalisation of our agreement, and I am keen to see its active implementation and the anticipated results of our partnership bearing fruit."



About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is a leading regional provider of Managed Security and award-winning Connectivity services. Headquartered in Singapore and with operations in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Hong Kong, it is a trusted partner of global MNCs and top companies in North and Southeast Asia. As a certified Managed Security Services Provider with expertise in leading cybersecurity technologies, it helps build and manage high-performing network and security infrastructure for the digital enterprise, securely connecting corporate sites and workforces across the world.



ViewQwest also provides Premium Residential & Business broadband & cybersecurity services in Malaysia and Singapore, and has been consistently recognized as Singapore's Fastest Fixed Network from 2018 to 2022 by Ookla Speedtest Awards.



About FPT Telecom International One Member Limited Company



Established on May 22, 2008, FPT Telecom International is a member company of FPT Telecom.



Inheriting the experience and infrastructure of the mother company – FPT Telecom, one of the leading telecommunication services providers in Vietnam, FPT Telecom International has been operating independently since the beginning of 2008 and is now considered to be one of the top reliable services providers in Vietnam.



FPT Telecom International is one of Vietnam's most comprehensive and broadly adopted Cloud and IT services providers, offering a full spectrum of services nationwide.



Thousands of customers — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — use FPT Telecom International to optimize their costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.



We offer you the power and flexibility to choose the right IT infrastructure and level of managed services to compete more effectively and successfully grow your business.



