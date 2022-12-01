Cooperation with Taiwan improves lives of Saint Lucians

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is helping Saint Lucia put its people first, Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre told Taiwan News on Wednesday (Nov. 30).

Pierre said Taiwan has been assisting his government to put Saint Lucians “at the center of development.”

He said his administration has made it a goal for every child to have access to basic necessities “to enhance their learning.” The prime minister said he launched a program to provide each student with a computer or tablet so they can engage in online learning.

Taiwan has been “very helpful” in this regard, he said, adding that it has also helped Saint Lucia acquire smart classrooms for its students.

Pierre said Taiwan and Saint Lucia “are similar in terms of our language goals.” As Taiwan pursues its 2030 bilingual policy, the Caribbean nation has also implemented its own policy to “have every child be able to speak at least one foreign language,” he said.

For Saint Lucia, Mandarin and Spanish are the languages of choice.

Saint Lucia Minister of Education Shawn A. Edward said, “Given the friendship that we share with Taiwan and the extent to which we value that friendship, we have made it a policy to teach Mandarin in two of our secondary schools.” He said that the plan is to expand Mandarin education to secondary and primary schools.

The goal is to create “global citizens of our young people,” he said.

Simultaneously, Edward said the Pierre administration is working “working very closely with the government of Taiwan to help them achieve their bilingual goals.”

Commenting on Taiwan’s contributions to Saint Lucians’ livelihood, Pierre said that his government has been able to help people “at the grassroots level” with Taiwan funds provided through the Constituency Development Program (CDP).

In May, Taiwan donated US$18.5 million (NT$566.2 million) to the Caribbean ally for its CDP.

Additionally, the prime minister mentioned that Taiwan has helped small and medium-sized businesses with training.

Explaining the purpose of his visit to Taiwan, Pierre said he is here to “strengthen the bonds of friendship that exist between our two islands,” and to better understand life in Taiwan after learning about the discipline and resilience of the Taiwanese.

Pierre said Saint Lucia believes in self-determination, independence, and democracy. “It’s our choice as a country to establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan. We respect the sovereignty of Taiwan,” he said.

The prime minister pointed out that his country has always advocated for Taiwan's participation in international organizations such as the U.N. and Interpol. “We’ve always made our voices clear.”

The prime minister's delegation includes Minister Edward, National Insurance Corporation Chairman Evaristus Jn Marie, Saint Lucia Development Bank Chairman Daryl Raymond, and other government officials. The group met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). The group will depart on Dec. 2.

Saint Lucia first established diplomatic relations with Taiwan between 1984-1997 and then from 2007 till today.