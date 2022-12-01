Microsoft Hong Kong and Lenovo PCCW Solutions partner to speed up cloud innovation and adoption in Hong Kong

The partnership aims to help businesses harness the power of cloud to uncover new revenue streams, accelerate digital transformation, and nurture talent

(middle left) Cally CHAN, MH, General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau and (middle right) Jerry LI, CEO of Lenovo PCCW Solutions Limited signed the MoU to kickstart to a strategic partnership between the two powerhouses; while (left) Dr. HOU Yang, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Greater China Region (GCR) and (right) Ken WONG, Executive Vice President of Lenovo and President of Lenovo Solutions and Services Group witnessed the signing ceremony

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 December 2022 -Microsoft Hong Kong and Lenovo PCCW Solutions today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations in Hong Kong accelerate digital transformation and drive business growth. With the robust talent pool and the back of Microsoft Cloud, the two companies are uniquely positioned to foster Hong Kong's evolution to a world class smart city that can serve as a hub for the Greater Bay Area (GBA).The partnership combines Microsoft's innovative cloud solutions, global presence, and strong go-to-market capabilities with Lenovo PCCW Solutions' system integration and application development expertise, skilled talent pool, and extensive customer footprint. Microsoft will provide extensive training and support onand, to Lenovo PCCW Solutions' talent network of over 4,000 IT specialists. Meantime, Lenovo PCCW Solutions will become one of the key partners of Microsoft's Career Spark, aiming at incorporating the program into the 18-month Tech Talent Program and providing job opportunities to new graduates across Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Malaysia, etc., with Microsoft certifications. The goal is to build future-ready IT talent in Hong Kong and plug the talent gap, equipping Lenovo PCCW Solutions professionals to deliver a more expansive range of managed cloud services to customers."To date, Microsoft has engaged 14 million learners in Asia via LinkedIn, Microsoft Learn and partner efforts. By 2025, we will help train and certify 10 million people with skills for in-demand jobs. ," said. "Bridging the skills gaps in today's digital economy is foundational to the development of GBA. With the strategic partnership with Lenovo PCCW Solutions and the expansion of global skills initiative, we want to continue making digital skills accessible to all, opening up employment opportunities for people to succeed and embrace innovation."As more organizations and public sector agencies tap into cloud to deliver smart city services in a more efficient, resilient, and scalable way, this accelerates Hong Kong's evolution into a world class smart city that will eventually serve as a hub and model for cities in the GBA, Asia and the rest of the world to transform in like manner."With companies shifting to a flexible working model, coupled with the rising demand for hybrid cloud, and the sustainability imperative, IT leaders are now grappling with responsibilities beyond management of IT infrastructure and keeping the lights on. They are seeking the simplicity, flexibility, security, and scalability to free them up to focus on more strategic imperatives," said. "We are excited to be partnering with Microsoft to deliver the solutions IT leaders in Hong Kong need, backed by our rich heritage of understanding complex market requirements, vertical expertise across the region, and unrivaled global technology portfolio that spans everything from the handsets to PCs to the cloud."added "Doing more with less is more important than ever as organizations are navigating uncertainty and shaping the future. Cloud-powered technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning offer organizations unparalleled agility and efficiency, help accelerate innovation, and make security comprehensive while driving growth and advancing the commitment to sustainability by reducing carbon footprint. Both Lenovo PCCW Solutions and Microsoft have been supporting innovation and technology developments in the GBA, Asia and beyond. With the power of Microsoft cloud, we can further empower customers to transform their business and operations with peace of mind, from managing complex integrations to enhancing competitiveness with innovative applications, making Hong Kong the super connector in Asia into a global innovation powerhouse."Lenovo PCCW Solutions is a strategic partnership between Lenovo and PCCW, formed to capture the potential of the Asia IT services market estimated to be worth US$320 billion in 2022. The company provides end-to-end solutions that integrate IT services, devices, and digital infrastructure. It brings more than 300 commercial customers like SMRT in Singapore and The Treasury of HKSAR Government in Hong Kong, equipping Lenovo to grow its client base significantly by upselling services. Lenovo PCCW Solutions benefits from Lenovo's global footprint in more than 180 markets, a broad portfolio of solutions from pocket to cloud, a strong heritage in innovation, and robust go-to-market and delivery capabilities.Hashtag: #Microsoft

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.



About Lenovo PCCW Solutions Limited



Lenovo PCCW Solutions is a leading technology solutions powerhouse in Asia Pacific. A strategic partnership formed between Lenovo and PCCW in August 2022, the company offers market-leading solutions to help organizations transform their operations, increase competitiveness, and enhance innovation through technology. Its wide range of technology solutions and service offerings include system integration, application development and operation, IT outsourcing, managed services, digital solutions, and technical services. To find out more about Lenovo PCCW Solutions, please visit www.pccwsolutions.com .

