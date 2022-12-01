How to Make a DIY Customised Wall Sticker

Apart from being affordable and easy to apply, one of the most attractive assets of wall decals is that you can also make a DIY Wall Sticker. DIY decoration projects are highly joyful and fulfilling. It would be the best way to create and perfectly personalise your own space.

This article will guide you step by step to realize your DIY wall sticker.

Choose or design your pattern

Whether you’re a passionate, experienced crafter or a DIY enthusiast, you should have an appealing approximate idea about the design you intend to make.

In the absence of any design talent, you can simply try to get inspired from the internet. Otherwise, you can rely on your design tools: the simplest way is to take a sheet of paper and draw your loose sketch. You can also use a software design tool, take a picture of the room and add your sticker’s design to obtain the most accurate expected result. If you want to create a painted paper effect try to opt for simple small patterns (clouds, stars, dots, triangles…) and work on arranging them in the most beautiful scheme. If you prefer a more complicated design, it is also feasible but you need to divide it into smaller pieces to fit your vinyl paper dimensions and to guarantee an easier application.

Prepare your supply list

If you want your DIY project to be productive and efficient you need to thoroughly prepare your supply list in advance:

-A self vinyl adhesive paper: you have a wide range of colors. Your paper could be permanent or removable with a matt, glossy, smooth or textured finish.

-Scissors: Ideally big size to be more practical

-Painting or masking tape: easy to use and to remove

-Carpenter’s square and measure tape for a perfectly centered decal.

-Pencils and markers to draw your patterns and put your marks

-A stickers’ maker or a cut machine if available

-A cutter: practical for sharp and flawless cutting

Draw or print your design

Now that you have prepared everything you need you can start with printing or drawing your design on your vinyl contact paper. If you trust your drawing skills you can draw your design directly on your vinyl adhesive paper preferably on the back side so that your pattern is visible to cut and gives you the opportunity to improve it and correct it without damaging your paper. Otherwise if your drawing skills are limited you can draw your design on a newspaper or a newsprint.

Transfer your design

If you did not directly realize the design on the back of your vinyl paper, you have to transfer it using the stencil technique. You just need to cut your stencil and place it on the back of your adhesive paper using tape to easily copy it or directly cut it using preferably a cutter. This operation would be pretty easy if you have a die-cut sticker

maker machine. Whether you are using the manual or the automatic method, try as much as you can not waste your vinyl paper to replace damaged pieces or reuse your adhesive for different projects.

Cut your design

Once you are sure that your pattern has been correctly transferred to your vinyl self-adhesive paper you can cut your design. This operation seems to be the easiest and the most exciting one since it gives you an idea about the final result. So you just need to make sure you respect the limits and shapes to avoid damaging your design.

Apply your design

For better results, you can place guiding marks on your wall and use a carpenter’s square and measure tape to make sure your sticker is perfectly centered. Once you’re ready, you just need to peel and stick the wall stickers in the right place. If you have large pieces avoid peeling the entire back at once so that the decal sticks to itself. You can stick and peel step by step for better results and at the end you can use a plastic card to improve adhesion and remove air bubbles.