Taiwan bookstore chain Eslite to open first Southeast Asia outlet Dec. 17

Launch of Kuala Lumpur store will feature Jimmy Liao expo

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/01 15:31
Eslite will open its first store in Malaysia at the Starhill in Kuala Lumpur Dec. 17. (CNA, Eslite photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prestigious bookstore chain Eslite will open its first Southeast Asian outlet in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 17, the company said Thursday (Dec. 1).

The project, in cooperation with the YTL Corporation, was first announced by Eslite Spectrum Corporation Chairwoman Mercy Wu (吳旻潔) in 2020. The 6,600-square-meter store will be located inside the Starhill luxury gallery and will feature fashion, handicraft, and lifestyle boutiques as well as restaurants and tearooms.

The division of the store into four “cities” with separate themes was inspired by the novel “Invisible Cities” by Italian author Italo Calvino, the Liberty Times reported. Books in English, Malay, Chinese, and Japanese will be available.

The launch period will feature the first exhibition in Malaysia by Taiwanese illustrator Jimmy Liao (幾米) as well as the entrance into Southeast Asia of the company’s “eslitexpo” cultural creativity platform.

Eslite Spectrum said that apart from Malaysia, it still plans to expand in Taiwan with large new stores in Xindian, New Taipei City, and Taichung City opening during 2023.
