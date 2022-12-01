Alexa
AP's top 2022 photos capture a planet bursting at the seams

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/12/01 13:32
A civilian wears a Vladimir Putin mask as a spoof, while a Ukrainian soldier stands atop a destroyed Russian tank in Bucha, Ukraine, outside of Kyiv, ...
Wind whips embers from a burning tree during a wildfire near Hemet, Calif., on Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Arsha Begum receives the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 from Fozia, a healthcare worker, during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Budgam, southwest of ...
Matej Svancer of Austria trains ahead of the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 7, 2022...
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in front of a school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 19, 2022. It was one of several deadly...
Children play in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A man recovers items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 11, 2022, the day after it was stormed by protesters de...
A boy cools off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, during a heat wave on June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Jennica Secuya swims in her mermaid suit during a mermaiding class in Mabini, Batangas province, Philippines, on May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Revelers dressed as "Mascaritas" take part in a traditional carnival celebration in the small village of Luzon, Spain, on Feb. 26, 2022. Preserved rec...
Motria Oleksiienko, 99 years old and traumatized by the Russian occupation, is comforted by her daughter-in-law, Tetiana Oleksiienko, in a room withou...
President Joe Biden walks to his motorcade after speaking to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Vehicles rest on a bridge in Pittsburgh following its collapse on Jan. 28, 2022. Rescuers had to rappel nearly 150 feet (45 meters), while others form...
Ukrainian emergency workers and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital damaged by an airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine, on ...
A young boy runs towards a United Nations helicopter carrying Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix before it lands in Buni...
A paper cut-out of a horse peeks out from a stand of prickly pear cactus at a park in Tel Aviv on Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Communist party supporters hold portraits of Josef Stalin and Vladimir Lenin as they gather during the national celebration of the "Defender of the Fa...
People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory in eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russia separatist governments, watch Russian President...
A girl uses a kerosine oil lamp to attend online lessons during a power cut brought on by a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 4, 2022. (AP...
Israeli police clash with mourners as they carry the coffin of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in east Jerusalem, on ...
Firefighters wait for water as a fire rages in the low income neighborhood of Laguna Verde, in Iquique, Chile, on Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ignacio Mun...
Bodies are lowered into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9, 2022, as people cannot bury their dead because of the heavy sh...
A jet ski steers away from a crashing wave during a big wave surfing session at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, on Feb. 25, 2022....
Workers clean oil from Cavero beach in Ventanilla, Callao, Peru, on Jan. 18, 2022. The Peruvian Civil Defense Institute said the eruption of an unders...
Goats graze in east Jerusalem with Israel's separation barrier in the background, surrounding Shuafat refugee camp, on March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded B...
A woman shouting anti-government slogans holds an umbrella surrounded by clouds of smoke during a demonstration in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to protest...
Tom Cruise, center, gestures upon arriving at the premiere of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" at the 75th international film festival in Cannes, France, ...
A woman adjusts her hat before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Cha...
Mahtab, an 8-year-old Hazara Shiite student, poses for a photo in her classroom at the Abdul Rahim Shaheed School in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 23, ...
A girl has her make up done before the "Las llamadas" carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Ukrainians huddle under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 5, 2022. (AP Ph...
The body of an unidentified man lies on a road barrier near a village retaken by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 30, 2...
An injured protester cries in pain after police fire tear gas to disperse an anti-government protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 19, 2022. The prote...
Women, one wearing a traditional Basutu hat, take a selfie during a visit to the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, on July 30, 2022. Afris...
Supporters of former President Donald Trump line up behind Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to pose for photos during a book signing at the Conservative Politi...
Villagers gather during a visit by Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, in the village of Lomoputh i...
JoAnn Daniels, left, accompanied by Kayla Jones, second from right, Donell Jones, right, and other family members, takes a moment to gather her though...
The body of a dead addict lies covered by a shawl in an area inhabited by drug users under a bridge in Kabul, Afghanistan, on June 15, 2022. Drug addi...
The body of Palestinian Muhammad Hassouna, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, is prepared for his funeral at a hospital in Rafah, in the southern...
Workers put a dead crane into a bag at the Hula Lake conservation area in northern Israel on Jan. 2, 2022. A bird flu outbreak killed thousands of mig...
Pope Francis is aided as he leaves the parish community of Sacred Heart in Edmonton, Alberta, after a meeting with Indigenous peoples on July 25, 2022...
Lexie Stroiney, 6, curls up in the plethysmography chamber during a break in her pulmonary function test at Children's National Hospital in Washington...
Scotland's Micky Yule reacts after a successful lift during the men's heavyweight para powerlifting final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Eng...
Rescue workers observe as a Russian Orthodox believer dips into icy water during a traditional Epiphany celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Jan....
A woman looks at the ruins of a Palestinian house demolished by the Jerusalem municipality in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Jan....
A young cowboy wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 looks at other competitors during the Boyeros Cattlemen's fair rodeo at t...
Anti-abortion advocates celebrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington on June 24, 2022, following the court's decision to end constitutional prote...
Spectators watch from a classic Citroen 2CV car as the pack passes during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 202.5 kilometers (1...
Relatives carry a casket with the remains of Joselin Chacón Lobo, known as "Chispita," before the start of her funeral procession in Amatitlan, Guatem...
A woman is baptized during the ReAwaken America Tour at Cornerstone Church in Batavia, N.Y., on Aug. 12, 2022. In the version of America laid out at t...
Natali Sevriukova cries in front of the building that was her home following a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio More...
A protester sits at the desk of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after storming his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 13, 2022. The ...
A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle in Beijing under a large television screen displaying Chinese state television news coverage of President ...
Bobby Rhinebolt, right, smokes a cigarette while sitting beside Victor Perez near a formerly sunken boat implanted upright in mud and now above the wa...
A surfer rides a wave at Blacks Beach in San Diego on Jan. 12, 2022, as a round of large surf made its way into the region. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A motorcyclist carries three young woman as he performs a wheelie on his motorbike during an exhibition in the Chapellin neighborhood of Caracas, Vene...
Israeli security forces advance during a protest by Bedouins against tree-planting by the Jewish National Fund on disputed land near the beduin villag...
Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for 4-year-old Liza, who was killed by a Russian attack along with 22 others, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine,...
A girl wearing a face mask runs away from a replica of a gorilla at park in Hong Kong on May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Community members stand over suspected illegal gold miners after beating them and stripping them naked before police arrested them near Krugersdorp, S...
Kashmiri Shiite Muslim women mourn as they participate in a Muharram procession on Dal lake, near Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Aug. 8, 2022...
Members of Florida Task Force 2 urban search and rescue gain access to a home through a broken upper window to confirm the home is clear of people and...
Dancers Robert Carter, right, and Ugo Cirri from the comedy drag ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo pose for the cameras in the Ital...
Serena Williams, of the United States, prepares to serve against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tourname...
Children sleep on the floor of a school turned into a shelter after they were forced to leave their homes in Cite Soleil due to clashes between armed ...
A farm worker rests on his employer's cow, which he cares for during the Rural Society's annual exposition in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 21, 202...
Bullfighter Jesus Colombo adjusts his "montera" before entering the bullring at the end of the bullfight at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, north...
Maasai waiting in line to cast their votes look through an open window at electoral officials inside a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in ...
Anastasia Ohrimenko, 26, is comforted by relatives and friends as she mourns the loss of her husband, Yury Styglyuk, a Ukrainian serviceman who died i...
Victor Tejada and his dog cool off with water from a hydrant in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles on Aug. 31, 2022, amid excessive-heat warnings. (AP P...
A visitor takes a selfie with the wax figure of Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members at the wax museum in Mexico City, on Sept. 8, 2022. ...
Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A person walks past homes damaged in a rocket attack earlier in the morning on Aug. 16, 2022, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, as Russian shelling cont...
Jared Cannonier is hit by Israel Adesanya in a middleweight title bout during the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Las Vega...
Lau Florit trains his horse for the Sant Joan Festival in Ciutadella, Spain, on June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)
A heart-shaped balloon flies decorating a memorial site outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. Nineteen children and t...
Dona Vicentina, 96, sits on her bed at home holding the image of Our Lady in Quilombo Mesquita, a community of descendants of slaves, during its tradi...
Muslim pilgrims take a nap on the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy ...
Children watch the animated movie "A Cat in Paris" during a film festival in the San Agustin neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on May 25, 2022. (AP ...
Fans congregate in front of the red carpet ahead of the film premiere of "Bones and All," which stars Timothee Chalamet, during the 79th edition of th...
People listen as Abida Malik, sister of jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, reads verses from the Quran from the window of her house in Sri...
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga celebrate developments at the electoral commission in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, o...
A 9-year-old girl works in a brick factory on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 20, 2022. Aid agencies say the number of children working i...
A passenger looks out onto the platform from a northbound train at the 36th Street subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 13, 202...
Members of the San Fermin Comparsa attend the final day of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Migrants in a wooden boat float in the Mediterranean Sea south of the Italian island of Lampedusa on Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A toy stands on a shelf in a house riddled with bullets from a gunbattle that left three dead on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, on March 16, 2022. ...
Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri Shiite Muslim for participating in a religious procession during restrictions in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmi...
First responders salute as a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington at sunrise on Sept. 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 ter...
Rescuers attempt to save a 5-year-old boy who fell into a hole in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province on Feb. 4, 2022. The boy, tr...
Yurii Voitenko plays with the dolphin named Zeus through an underwater viewing window fortified with sand bags in the pool of the dolphinarium Nemo in...
Migrants run on Spanish territory after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco in Melilla, Spain, Friday, June 24,...
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
People walk through an exhibit simulating sea pollution during the 11th edition of the Technopolis science, technology, industry and art exhibit in Bu...
A devotee dressed as a Roman soldier whips a penitent playing the role of one of two thieves sentenced to be crucified alongside Jesus Christ, during ...
Models prepare for the Dieyingchongchong show by designer Dong Yaer for China Fashion Week in Beijing, on Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Pamela dos Santos Pereira, a 33-year-old mother of six, stands in her home's doorway holding her one-month-old child Joao, with Debora, 4, and Issac, ...
Volodymyr, 66, injured from a strike, sits on a chair in his damaged apartment in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on July 7, 2022. (AP Ph...
A relative of Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac embraces the casket that contains his remains during his funeral service in Tzucubal, Nahuala, Guatemala, ...
People sit in a shallow pool of water in the riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze, in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality...
A guard marches outside Buckingham Palace in London on Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability ...
Pictures of Pope John Paul I, left, and Pope Francis, sit behind a door of an office where documents and personal letters and writings belonging to th...
Anton Gladun, 22, lies on his bed at the Third City Hospital, in Cherkasy, Ukraine, on May 5, 2022. Gladun, a military medic deployed on the front lin...
Young Catholic penitents of the Ujue Virgin carry crosses as they take part in a pilgrimage from Tafalla and other villages to the small town of Ujue,...
A mother and her two daughters embrace while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, on May 31, 2022, to pay their respects to the vict...
Anatolii Virko plays a piano outside a house likely damaged after a Russian bombing in the village of Velyka Kostromka, Ukraine, on May 19, 2022. (AP ...
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Gauhati, Assam state, India, on June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Bodies of migrants float with debris after a sailboat carrying them smashed into rocks and sank off the island of Kythira, southern Greece, on Oct. 6,...
A protester carries a piece of wood simulating a weapon during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the Petion-Ville a...
A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is reflected on a taxi at Piccadilly Circus in London on Sept. 9, 2022, the day after she died at the age of 96. (AP P...
Displaced people who have arrived at a camp wait for plot allocation on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia, on Sept. 19, 2022. Somalia is in the midst o...
An angry Muslim resident tells media to leave, alleging that they distort the facts, while Muslim-owned shops are demolished in New Delhi's northwest ...
People watch a plume of smoke rise from the Matanzas supertanker base, where a deadly fire started during a thunderstorm the night before in Matanzas,...
People looking for their relatives inspect photos of victims of the soccer match stampede that occurred the day before in Malang, East Java, Indonesia...
Ukrainian family members reunite for the first time since Russian troops withdraw from the Kherson region in the village of Tsentralne, southern Ukrai...
Palestinians mourn around the body of Fayez Damdoum during his funeral in the West Bank village of Azariyah, on Oct. 1, 2022. Israel's paramilitary bo...
Jenn Bennett, who is high on fentanyl, sits on her skateboard with a visible black eye as her friend, Jesse Williams, smokes the drug in Los Angeles o...
The bow of the Soviet submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol is transported on a platform along the street from the pier to the museum, where it will be asse...
Chris Martin, lead singer of the British rock band Coldplay, performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 11, 20...
Volunteers pour water on the body of a Shiite Muslim who is bleeding after flagellating himself during a procession to mark Ashoura in New Delhi, Indi...
The U.S. Navy Drill Team, lead by Lt. Stephan Acevedo, performs during the Joint Service Drill-Off competition at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington o...
A supporter of Republican nominee for U.S Senate Herschel Walker leaves a campaign rally on Nov. 10, 2022, in Canton, Ga., as Walker's campaign gears ...
A Ukrainian soldier reacts as he receives an injection during an evacuation of injured soldiers participating in the counteroffensive, near the retake...
A family walks in the rain in search of shelter on Sept. 27, 2022, after Hurricane Ian flooded their home in Pinar del Rio, Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espi...
Christian Orthodox bishops stand by the body of the late head of the Orthodox Church in Cyprus, Archbishop Chrysostomos II, during his funeral ceremon...
Dirk Russell, who has medical issues, lies on the sofa in his waterlogged home, which was flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, on Pine Island, F...
A steam train drives through a forest, destroyed by the bark beetle and drought, in the Harz mountains near the train station at Schierke, Germany, on...
Seal hunter Wilbur Kuzuzuk drags a spotted seal, his only catch of the day, onto the edge of the lagoon in Shishmaref, Alaska, on Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Ph...
Cadets practice with gas masks during a lesson in a bomb shelter on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 1, 2022. (AP ...
A girl rides a horse during Tradition Day, aimed at preserving gaucho traditions, in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina, on Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Nata...
Medical workers and others try to identify victims of a pedestrian bridge collapse in the city of Morbi, in India's western state of Gujarat, on Oct. ...
A sign posted by the Egyptian ministry of environment promotes the 2022 United Nations global summit on climate change, known as COP27, on Peace Road ...
The annual Tribute in Light is illuminated above Lower Manhattan in New York on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 on Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhin...
Nomadic women milk their hardy Himalayan goats that produce cashmere in the remote Kharnak village in the cold desert region of Ladakh, India, on Sept...
Germany's Stephan Leyhe soars through the air during the Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, on Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Matth...
A teacher dries out books at a school that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Oct. 5, 2022....
Angelic Lemmon, a park ranger for Utah's Department of Natural Resources, walks across reef-like structures called microbialites, exposed by receding ...
Firefighters and policemen evacuate an elderly woman from her house in Penteli, Greece, on July 19, 2022, after a large forest fire broke out northeas...
Medics treat a wounded girl at the al Najar hospital following an Israeli airstrike on their family building in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on ...
A skinny dog named Propaganda sleeps next to a truck owned by Alfredo Rosales that used to move Colombian coal across the border to Venezuela, in San ...
A youth suffering from cholera is helped upon arrival at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo...
A resident wounded in a Russian attack lies in an ambulance before being taken to a hospital in Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat A...
Hand crew members walk in a line to battle a wildfire near Hemet, Calif., on Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Britain's King Charles III, second right, Camilla, the Queen Consort, right, and Anne, Princess Royal, left, leave after paying their respects to Quee...
A man steps into the frame asking the photographer to stop making photos as men carry a coffin during a funeral, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 21,...
Peole walk through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, on Sept 19, 2022. Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade. (AP Photo)
Ecuadorian migrants walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama, hoping to eventually reach the U.S., on Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Ve...
A supporter of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a flag emblazoned with da Silva's face after results in the presidential run...
Catherine, 70, holds a candle in the window of her home during a power outage in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Oct. 20, 2022, two days after Ru...

Taken together, they can convey the feeling of a world convulsing — 150 Associated Press images from across 2022, showing the fragments that make up our lives and freezing in time the moments that somehow, these days, seem to pass faster than ever.

Here: a man recovering items from a burning shop in Ukraine after a Russia attack. Here: people thronging the residence of the Sri Lankan president after protesters stormed it demanding his resignation. Here: medical workers trying to identify victims of a bridge collapse in India. And here: flames engulfing a chair inside a burning home as wildfires sweep across Mariposa County, Calif.

As history in 2022 unfolded and the world lurched forward — or, it seemed sometimes, in other directions — Associated Press photographers were there to bring back unforgettable images. Through their lenses, across the moments and months, the presence of chaos can seem more encircling than ever.

A year's worth of news images can also be clarifying. To see these photographs is to channel — at least a bit — the jumbled nature of the events that come at us, whether we are participating in them or, more likely, observing them from afar. Thus do 150 individual front-row seats to history and life translate into a message: While the world may surge with disorder, the thrum of daily life in all its beauty continues to unfold in the planet’s every corner.

There is grief: Three heart-shaped balloons fly at a memorial site outside the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed by a gunman.

There is determination: Migrants in a wooden boat float across the Mediterranean sea south of an Italian island, trying to reach their destination.

There is fear: A man looks skyward over his shoulder, an expression of trepidation on his face, as he walks past homes damaged by a rocket attack in Ukraine.

There are glimpses into calamity: Villagers gather in northern Kenya, in an area stricken by climate-induced drought.

There is perseverance: A girl uses a kerosene oil lamp to attend online lessons during a power cut in the Sri Lankan capital.

Don’t be blinded by all of the violence and disarray, though, which can drown out other things but perhaps should not. Because here, too, are photos of joy and exuberance and, simply, daily human life.

A skier soaring through the air in Austria, conquering gravity for a fleeting moment. Chris Martin of the band Coldplay, singing toward the sky in Rio de Janeiro. A lone guard marching outside Buckingham Palace days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. An 8-year-old Afghan girl, her eyes locked with the camera, posing for a photo in her classroom in Kabul, days after a bombing attack at her school. Women taking a selfie at a ski resort in Lesotho.

Finally, allow a moment to consider one of those pauses in humanity’s march: a boy drenching himself in a public fountain in a heat wave-stricken Vilnius, Lithuania, reveling in the water and the sun and the simple act of just being. Even in the middle of a year of chaos on an uneasy planet, moments of tranquility manage to peek through.

— By Ted Anthony, AP National Writer