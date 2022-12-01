Taiwan adds 15,595 local COVID cases, 2.6% drop from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Dec. 1) announced 15,595 local COVID cases, a 2.6% decrease from the same day last week.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), also confirmed 56 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,329,008. The 53 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 14,387.

Local cases

The local cases include 6,913 males, 8,669 females, with 13 under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 53 deaths announced on Thursday included 35 males and 18 females ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 51 had a history of chronic disease, and 37 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from Aug. 1 to Nov. 27 and the dates of death were from Sept. 27 to Nov. 28.

Imported cases

The 56 imported cases included 33 males and 23 females, ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 8,329,008 cases, of which 8,291,182 were local and 37,772 were imported. Thus far, 14,387 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.