Herbalife Nutrition Appoints Professor Masashi Miyashita as its Newest Nutrition Advisory Board Member in Japan

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 December 2022 - Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), a premier global nutrition company, announced the appointment of Professor Masashi Miyashita in Japan. Masashi is a professor of exercise metabolism in the Faculty of Sport Sciences at Waseda University in Japan.



Professor Masashi Miyashita

"Professor Masashi has deep expertise in physiology and much of his research activities have examined the effects of physical activity on risk factors for cardiovascular disease, appetite, and energy intake. He is a valuable addition to our team of experts in nutrition, science and health," said Dr Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer at Herbalife Nutrition. "We look forward to working with him to inspire people to adopt healthy nutrition and lifestyle habits and help address health-related megatrends such as obesity and rapidly aging populations."



Professor Masashi has a PhD in Exercise Physiology in 2006 from Loughborough University. To date, he has published 106 peer-reviewed journal articles, including the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition "Exercise and postprandial lipemia: effect of continuous compared with intermittent activity patterns" (2006), International Journal of Obesity "Effects of continuous versus accumulated activity patterns on postprandial triacylglycerol concentrations in obese men" (2008), International Journal of Sport Medicine "Interrupting Sitting Time with Regular Walks Attenuates Postprandial Triglycerides" (2016), and British Journal of Nutrition "The effects of different temperatures of post-exercise protein-containing drink on gastric motility and energy intake in healthy young men" (2022).



The Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) comprises leading experts from around the world in nutrition, science, and health. The NAB helps educate and train the Company's Independent Members on leading a healthy, active lifestyle and getting proper nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition's NABs in Asia Pacific currently include Dr. Zhen-Yu Chen (Hong Kong), Dr Rimbawan (Indonesia), Dr. Bum Jo Oh (South Korea), Dr. Chin-Kun Wang (Taiwan), and Dr. Korakod Panich (Thailand).



