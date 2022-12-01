Alexa
Taiwan moves up one spot on Waseda University digital governments list

Taiwan overtakes Japan to become No. 3 in Asia

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/01 14:02
Taiwan has overtaken Japan on Waseda University's annual list of digital governments. (Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan moved up one spot to No. 9 on Waseda University’s ranking of digital governments, rising to No. 3 in Asia behind only Singapore and South Korea.

The Tokyo-based college’s Institute of Digital Government (IDG) said in its report that Taiwan performed particularly well in the areas of network infrastructure and digital government strategy promotion. However, its contribution to administrative and financial reform declined, the report said.

Digital Affairs Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) received positive marks, especially for efficiency during the COVID-19 pandemic. Open government data and digital signatures between government agencies were singled out for praise by the IDG.

Denmark led the global list, followed by New Zealand, climbing five places, and Canada, climbing two spots. The first Asian nation on the list of 64 economies was Singapore, falling two places from last year to No. 4. South Korea rose one spot to No. 7, while Taiwan swapped places with Japan at No. 9 and No. 10.
