Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market is registering a (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028

Astute Analytica has released new research on the worldwide Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market that includes competitor micro-analysis and important industry segments (2022-2030). The Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market report examines in-depth research on numerous segments, including prospects, size, growth, innovation, sales, and general player growth. The study uses primary and secondary statistical sources, and it includes both qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The complete market is shown, with a focus on the size, manufacturing value, loss/profit, supply/demand, import/export, and scope of the market. It also includes details on strategic alliances. A thorough investigation based on market segmentation will help to advance firm growth.

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market size was US$ 812.5 million in 2021. The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market is forecast to grow to US$ 1,392.2 million by 2028 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Customization of the Report:

Factors Affecting the Market:

Technology is maintaining a vital place across all industrial verticals, including healthcare, automotive, construction, etc. Companies leverage cloud and service-based services to propel innovation and bring significant revolution. Thus, it will drive the growth of the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market during the forecast period.

Growing investments in this market are expected to boost the growth of the overall market. For instance, the US Federal Government set aside $58.4 billion budget for IT at civilian Federal agencies in 2022, which is an increase of 2.4 percent from 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the information technology market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest shareholder in the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributable to various factors, including early adoption of advanced technology, growing investments in the sector, and rising infrastructural development. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market for information technology will also grow steadily due to growing spending by government bodies. Additionally, increasing initiatives to improve infrastructure will also drive the market forward.

