NetApp Propels Cloud Data Services with New Leader for Australia & New Zealand

NetApp’s 22-year legacy in ANZ is boosted with a new leadership team to drive hybrid multicloud transformation

Matthew Hurford, Area Vice President and Managing Director for Australia & New Zealand at NetApp

SINGAPORE Media OutReach - 1 December 2022 - NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP) a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company today announced the appointment of its new Area Vice President and Managing Director for the business in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Matthew Hurford, the former Vice President of Solutions Engineering and CTO of Asia Pacific at NetApp."I am delighted to appoint Matt to drive the operations in Australia and New Zealand," said Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APAC) at NetApp. "Matt has been part of the NetApp family for nearly 14 years and has long standing relationships with many of our customers and partners here, advising and supporting them on their digital transformation journeys. With him at the helm, I am confident our ANZ business will scale greater heights."NetApp has driven tremendous innovation in the cloud space over the past few years, including the acquisition of several technology businesses which specialize in technical and business optimization of cloud services. At the same time, the company has continued to expand its market-defining position as a key partner and supplier in data center modernization, helping customers build powerful solutions for artificial intelligence, core business applications, smart factory, and containerization.In Australia, NetApp has been delivering industry-leading services to local businesses and government agencies for more than two decades, enabling customers' data services through innovative technology."I am very excited to have the opportunity to drive a leadership team that puts the customer at the center of everything it does," said Matthew Hurford, Area Vice President & Managing Director of ANZ for NetApp. "I'm looking forward to helping customers take advantage of the tremendous data transformation opportunities that lie ahead, supporting them as they embrace the cloud to boost their operational efficiency, data resiliency and rationalize costs."Matthew has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry with demonstrated business acumen, client management and technological expertise. He holds a degree in science and still has a passion for ecology.Hashtag: #NetApp

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloud-like experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.



NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



