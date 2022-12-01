Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese e-commerce sites turn monotone after Jiang Zemin dies

Some people appalled by black and white and gray coloration on shopping and celebrity websites

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/01 11:37
Taobao website turns black and white. (Website screenshot)
Taobao website turns black and white. (Website screenshot)

Taobao website turns black and white. (Website screenshot)

Taobao website turns black and white. (Website screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The passing of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin (江澤民) is being “mourned” on a nationwide scale, with even e-commerce platforms turning black and white.

Websites of government organs and state media in China quickly became a palette of gray colors after the announcement of Jiang’s death, at 96, on Wednesday (Nov. 30). But the gray tone has spilled over to some other unlikely platforms, including search engine Baidu, e-commerce site Taobao, and the Chinese version of Instagram, Xiaohongshu.

The visual shock has left many in surprise as merchandise listings and celebrity profiles were inundated with black and white colors. Interestingly, some shopping interfaces of the platforms appear not to be affected by the change and remain “colorful,” wrote Liberty Times.

Some could not help but take a dig at the change, with comments like, “Why am I seeing photos of the dead?” “It’s freaking me out when I opened the apps at midnight,” “So underworld,” “Formalism going to extremes,” according to UDN.

The assault of black and white on Chinese websites is not unprecedented. Last December, Chinese websites for news, shopping, and food delivery went gray in commemoration of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, in a move believed to stoke nationalism.

Chinese e-commerce sites turn monotone after Jiang Zemin diesChinese e-commerce sites turn monotone after Jiang Zemin dies

Chinese e-commerce sites turn monotone after Jiang Zemin dies
Screenshots of Taobao, Tencent, and Baidu apps. (Wen Lee images)
China
Chinese
Jiang Zemin
black and white
grey
e-commerce
Taobao
Tencent
Baidu
Xiaohongshu

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Chinese Chairman Jiang Zemin dies at age 96
Former Chinese Chairman Jiang Zemin dies at age 96
2022/11/30 16:57
Pentagon report lists 4 possible Chinese military actions against Taiwan
Pentagon report lists 4 possible Chinese military actions against Taiwan
2022/11/30 15:36
KMT calls for resumption of direct links between Taiwan outer islands and China
KMT calls for resumption of direct links between Taiwan outer islands and China
2022/11/30 14:44
US rebuts China's claim that its forces drove ship away from Spratly Islands chain
US rebuts China's claim that its forces drove ship away from Spratly Islands chain
2022/11/30 11:18
Daughter of Chinese activist in Taipei holds up white paper to support 'A4 Revolution'
Daughter of Chinese activist in Taipei holds up white paper to support 'A4 Revolution'
2022/11/30 10:29