US 'poised' to give Taiwan US$10 billion in military aid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. lawmakers are reportedly "poised" to provide billions of dollars in military aid, according to a Bloomberg reporter.

On Wednesday evening (Nov. 30), Roxana Tiron, a senior reporter for Bloomberg, posted a tweet in which she wrote that U.S. congressmen are "poised to back as much as $10 billion ( (NT$305.7 billion)) to bolster Taiwan's defenses against growing threats from China." Tiron wrote the proposed military aid package was part of a compromise in the ongoing negotiations for the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

Tiron wrote that details of the funding for Taiwan's military would probably be revealed this week. That same day, House and Senate negotiators agreed to add US$45 billion to President Joe Biden’s defense budget, according to Politico.

Under the new deal, US$847 billion would be allocated for defense, while the total could climb as high as US$858 billion with the inclusion of programs that are not under the jurisdiction of the Senate and House Armed Services committees.

Given Tiron's mention of a compromise and the timing of her tweet, it appears that the funding for Taiwan could be part of the additional US$45 billion agreed to by the House and Senate Armed Service committees.

Congressmen are looking to have the defense budget ready for a House vote by next week. Once it passes, it will then go on to the Senate, and upon approval in the chamber, it would then be passed on to Biden for his signature.