Skipton International Achieves Buy-to-Let GBP1 Billion Lending Milestone

GUERNSEY - Media OutReach - 1 December 2022 - For the first time in Skipton International's history, the award-winning offshore bank has surpassed GBP1 billion UK buy-to-let mortgage lending. This was achieved through an increasing customer base, product refreshments, and overseas investors taking advantage of favourable exchange rates to add UK properties to their investment portfolios.



"Crossing the GBP1 billion lending threshold marks an important stage in our strategy to offer customers a comprehensive product and service portfolio together with competitive interest rates for both buy-to-let UK mortgages and offshore savings accounts," said Jim Coupe, Managing Director, Skipton International.



The GBP1 billion announcement coincides with the launch of a brand new series of informative short videos hosted by the BBC's Clive Myrie in conversation with Lord Digby Jones, a former UK Minister of State for Trade and Industry.



The videos give insights into Guernsey as a strong financial jurisdiction for global savers, offshore savings and buy-to-let mortgages.



Clive Myrie (left) and Lord Digby Jones

"As we end the year on a high note, we will continue to strive for excellence in service and product innovation and give investors the opportunity to invest in the vibrant UK property market. We are looking forward to continued growth in the buy-to-let mortgage business and helping our customers secure property assets," added Coupe.



Skipton International and Connells, the UK's largest property agency, are both subsidiaries of Skipton Building Society, a top ten provider of UK mortgages. Skipton gives customers access to offshore mortgage products and UK properties tailored for British expats and non-UK residents.



Buy-To-Let Mortgages



A Skipton International buy-to-let 5-year fixed mortgage starts at 4.99 percent (5.8 percent annual percentage rate (APR)). For more information about buy-to-let mortgages and rates, please visit www.skiptoninternational.com



Hashtag: #SkiptonInternational



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Skipton International

Headquartered in Guernsey, Skipton International is a bank wholly owned by Skipton Building Society, the fourth largest building society in the UK. We are a leading offshore bank and winner of multiple awards, including the Moneyfacts 'Best Offshore Account Provider' award 2022.



Our aim is to help customers achieve their property owning and savings goals, by offering quality products and excellent customer service.



Skipton International offers a range of offshore savings accounts and is one of the Channel Islands' leading mortgage lenders for residential Channel Island mortgages and UK Buy-To-Let mortgages for expats and non-UK resident nationals. It is the winner of the Moneyfacts 'Offshore Bank Account of the Year' award 2022, and the Mortgage Introducer 'Top Mortgage Employer' Award 2022.



Skipton International Limited (Skipton), registered in Guernsey: 30112, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Skipton Building Society.



Skipton is licensed under the Banking Supervision (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law. Skipton is a participant in the Guernsey Banking Deposit Compensation Scheme. The Scheme offers protection for 'qualifying deposits' up to £50,000, subject to certain limitations. The maximum total amount of compensation is capped at £100,000,000 in any five-year period. Full details are available on the Scheme's website www.dcs.gg or on request. To help maintain service and quality, telephone calls may be recorded and monitored.



Skipton International has a customer service rating of 4.6 / 5 according to Feefo, an independent online assessor of customer service, and is a three-times Platinum award winner as a trusted provider.



