Taiwan ends outdoor mask mandate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) ended its outdoor mask mandate for the country on Thursday (Dec. 1) but indoor requirements remain in place, including on railways, high-speed rail, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), and buses.

On Monday (Nov. 28), CECC Head Victor Wang (王必勝) said that from Dec. 1, masks will no longer be required to be worn outdoors. However, he added that indoor mask rules will remain in place, with the new exceptions of singing and toasting tables.

Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) on Wednesday (Nov. 30) reminded passengers that although the outdoor mask rule is ending, masks will still be required from the moment they enter stations to the time they leave. The same rule applies to passengers taking the MRT in any city, while bus passengers need not wear masks at outdoor stops but must wear them once they board the vehicles.

Taiwan started requiring people using intercity transportation to wear masks on April 1, 2020. The outdoor mandate was implemented on May 19, 2021, when Taiwan experienced a second wave of COVID cases, and has remained in place with some modifications until Thursday.

The newly relaxed mask regulations are as follows:

1. Outdoor mask rule discontinued

However, mask regulations for large-scale outdoor events at the end of the year and New Year's Eve will be developed separately, depending on COVID developments.

2. Masks must be worn at all times when going to indoor spaces and places

This includes inside vehicles such as trains, MRT carriages, ships, and aircraft. However, those who meet exceptional conditions may be exempted from wearing masks.

3. Those who meet the following exceptions are exempt from wearing masks indoors, but should carry a mask with them or have one ready to use. However, if they have COVID symptoms or cannot maintain an appropriate social distance from strangers, they must still wear a mask:

Engaging in sports, singing, and taking individual/group photos.

Driving by oneself or with live-in family members.

Livestreaming, filming, moderating an event, reporting, delivering remarks, lecturing, or during activities or events involving conversations with others.

Hot/cold springs, saunas, spas, and steam rooms, during water activities, or other situations in which a mask could get wet.

4. When it is necessary to eat or drink while out, the mask can be removed

5. Masks can be removed at places or activities designated by the CECC or another competent authority if relevant anti-epidemic measures are met

6. Restaurants

Table-by-table toasting with wine or tea is now allowed at banquets.