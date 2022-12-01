Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform unveils a new tagline "Life, Your Way."

“Life, Your Way” is part of Traveloka’s commitment to delivering customer-centric end-to-end solutions across Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE Media OutReach - 1 December 2022 - Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, today launched a new tagline,reiterating its commitment to delivering tech-driven customer experiences through its comprehensive range of services. The new tagline reflects Traveloka's mission to enable consumers to discover travel experiences that cater to their unique preferences.The news comes as travel in the region has demonstrated strong signs of recovery, with Traveloka's own data revealing that by the end of the third quarter of 2022, there has been more than a five times increase in travel bookings for international destinations, and more than 30 percent uplift in bookings for domestic destinations. Overall flight bookings jumped four-fold, when compared to the year before.For more than a decade, Traveloka has continually innovated to cater to evolving consumer preferences with a focus in Southeast Asia. Recognizing a big change in consumer trends and preferences over the past couple of years, Traveloka has refreshed its tagline to reflect its ability to cater to the travel preferences of every individual, believing that everyone is uniquely different and their travel experience should be too."The needs of travelers have changed, and we are seeing a big trend whereby they want to personalize their experiences more than ever before. We want travelers to know that by choosing Traveloka, they will be able to fulfill their travel aspirations in a convenient, efficient, and secure manner. "Life, Your Way" is our way of showing that we can help support and enhance their travel experience on our tech-driven platform", saidAs a technology company, Traveloka has a strong foothold in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, with its platform offering a holistic range of products and services designed to help consumers meet their travel needs. It offers consumers a choice of over 1.8 million accommodations around the world, more than 110,000 experiences in 60 countries, over 200 airlines, and over 30 payment options to suit their preferences."We will continue to strengthen our standing as a leader in the travel industry, within the region, while enhancing our offerings to value-add for our consumers. We understand that happiness may come in varied forms for different travelers and for different occasions. Our new tagline, 'Life, Your Way' reinforces our commitment to igniting happiness in everyone.",The launch of Traveloka's latest brand campaign will run across the region starting today, with a one-minute video , and other creative execution.Hashtag: #Traveloka

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, enables consumers to access, discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer. It also offers access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas.



Traveloka is a key player offering local services (currently specific to certain markets), and reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, as well as wellness and beauty clinics. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 30 different local payment methods. The Traveloka app has been downloaded more than 100 million times, making it the most popular travel platform in Southeast Asia.



For more information, please visit: https://www.traveloka.com/en-sg/



