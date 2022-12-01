Biden to visit Taiwan’s TSMC plant in Arizona

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Joe Biden is traveling to a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) chip plant in Arizona on Tuesday (Dec. 6) as his administration places an emphasis on a resilient supply chain.

Biden will talk about his economic plans that aim to spur manufacturing, rebuild a supply chain, and create job opportunities, according to the White House. Details of the trip are yet to be published.

The Phoenix plant for chips with 5-nanometer technology will hold a “tool-in” ceremony, to which representatives from TSMC’s clients and suppliers as well as government officials will attend. At a cost of US$12 billion, the fab is scheduled to enter production in 2024.

The U.S. Congress approved a US$52.7 billion budget for semiconductor manufacturing and research as part of the Chips and Science Act. The Act also involves a 25% investment tax credit for capital expenses for related manufacturing and equipment.

Morris Chang (張忠謀), founder of the world’s largest contract chipmaker, recently confirmed plans to build a second plant in Arizona, one dedicated to the more advanced 3nm chips.

TSMC and Taiwanese economic officials have repeatedly rebutted allegations it is moving its advanced capacity and talent overseas. TSMC said on Monday (Nov. 28) only a limited number of Taiwanese engineers are being posted at the facility, and that over 600 employees from the U.S. who have received training in Taiwan for 12 to 18 months form a core part of the workforce at the plant.