5 Chinese warplanes, 3 warships detected around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked five Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around the country, including an anti-submarine warfare aircraft that intruded on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) from Wednesday to Thursday (Nov. 30-Dec. 1).

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the MND said that five People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and three People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the aircraft, one had penetrated the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

The aircraft was a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane. The plane flew just off the southwest corner of the median line and to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.



Flight path of PLAAF aircraft in ADIZ. (MND image)