Crown Worldwide Group Hong Kong Wins The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 December 2022 - Crown Worldwide Group Hong Kong has won the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022.





The awards program, now in its eighth year, recognizes organizations that have been identified by their employees as great places to work.



As the economy gradually recovers, Crown Worldwide Group continues to place great emphasis on teamwork, employee engagement and to invest in people. Employees in Hong Kong particularly valued the open communication and cooperation across different teams and that the culture in the workplace is very inclusive.



The ceremony saw a booming number of Hong Kong companies receive awards, demonstrating Hong Kong's leadership in world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for the employees.



Magali Delafosse, Group Vice President of Human Resources of Crown Worldwide Group, commented: "We are delighted and proud to once again receive this prestigious HR Asia Best Company To Work For Award, recognizing that our people love working for the Crown Worldwide Group in Hong Kong. This is a great achievement to us and we will continue to focus on the wellbeing of our employees, and remain committed to building a sustainable, diverse and inclusive organization, putting our people at the heart of what we do."

About Crown Worldwide Group

Crown Worldwide Group is a privately owned logistics company founded in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Committed to making it simpler to live, work and do business anywhere in the world.



The Group manages a broad portfolio of complementary brands, including; Crown Workspace, Crown World Mobility, Crown Relocations, Crown Records Management, Crown Fine Art, Crown Logistics and Crown Wine Cellars.



