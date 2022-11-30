Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie dies

Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player Christine McVie has died at the age of 79.

McVie's family said she died peacefully in hospital on Wednesday after a short illness.

British-American band Fleetwood Mac responded to her death with a heartfelt message on social media.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the statement read.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

Going her own way

Born Christine Anne Perfect, she married band member John McVie in 1968, and joined the group officially in 1970, becoming a mainstay member as a lyricist and keyboard player.

The biggest hit McVie wrote for the band was "Don't Stop," off the seminal "Rumours" album.

One of the best-selling albums of all time having sold 40 million copies worldwide, "Rumours" also included other tracks penned by McVie, such as "Songbird" and "You Make Loving Fun" which was a melody about her affair with the group's lighting director.

When the McVies divorced, it brought to an end a chapter to one of many of Fleetwood Mac's well-known, tumultuous love stories that inspired many of their hits.

Fleetwood Mac co-founder and guitarist Peter Green died in 2020 at the age of 73.

