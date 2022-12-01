France captain Dupont wins appeal to cut ban to 2 weeks

DUBLIN (AP) — France captain Antoine Dupont got his suspension cut in half following his red card against South Africa in their rugby test this month.

Dupont appealed against the length of the four-week ban and was successful in it being reduced to two weeks, freeing him on Wednesday to return to play immediately.

He recklessly took out an airborne Cheslin Kolbe in the match in Marseille on Nov. 12. The scrumhalf was forced to miss France’s test against Japan and was due to miss three games for his Toulouse club.

At his appeal hearing, the committee decided the law he breached “does not mandate a minimum entry point of mid-range (eight weeks),” that he merited a low sanction, and the “appropriate reduction for mitigation” was two weeks.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports