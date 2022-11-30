All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 19 12 2 3 2 29 60 51 Hershey 19 13 4 2 0 28 51 40 Bridgeport 18 11 3 4 0 26 69 57 Charlotte 19 11 5 2 1 25 58 58 WB/Scranton 18 10 5 1 2 23 51 42 Lehigh Valley 16 8 6 1 1 18 45 47 Springfield 19 7 8 0 4 18 56 59 Hartford 17 5 7 1 4 15 41 58

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 18 11 6 1 0 23 62 58 Rochester 18 10 6 1 1 22 60 61 Cleveland 17 9 6 0 2 20 68 67 Syracuse 18 7 7 2 2 18 70 70 Belleville 18 8 9 1 0 17 65 71 Utica 15 6 6 2 1 15 39 45 Laval 20 6 11 3 0 15 64 79

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 18 13 5 0 0 26 72 52 Texas 20 9 7 2 2 22 67 61 Manitoba 16 9 5 2 0 20 53 47 Rockford 17 9 7 0 1 19 69 61 Iowa 17 7 6 2 2 18 50 55 Grand Rapids 18 8 9 1 0 17 55 73 Chicago 16 5 9 2 0 12 44 64

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 18 12 5 1 0 25 55 43 Calgary 18 11 6 1 0 23 70 53 Ontario 17 10 6 0 1 21 52 44 Tucson 17 10 6 1 0 21 54 53 San Jose 19 10 8 0 1 21 51 54 Coachella Valley 15 9 4 2 0 20 55 47 Abbotsford 17 8 7 1 1 18 53 60 Bakersfield 17 8 8 1 0 17 48 53 San Diego 19 6 13 0 0 12 53 63 Henderson 20 6 14 0 0 12 52 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2

Abbotsford 6, Bakersfield 3

Iowa 4, San Jose 3

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 12 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.