NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|22
|19
|3
|0
|38
|88
|48
|13-0-0
|6-3-0
|5-3-0
|New Jersey
|23
|19
|4
|0
|38
|87
|51
|9-3-0
|10-1-0
|4-2-0
|Toronto
|24
|14
|5
|5
|33
|73
|61
|7-2-3
|7-3-2
|4-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|15
|9
|0
|30
|78
|62
|8-3-0
|7-6-0
|6-2-0
|Carolina
|23
|12
|6
|5
|29
|64
|63
|5-3-1
|7-3-4
|4-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|22
|13
|8
|1
|27
|76
|71
|7-3-1
|6-5-0
|4-2-0
|Detroit
|21
|11
|6
|4
|26
|68
|65
|7-3-2
|4-3-2
|1-3-1
|Pittsburgh
|23
|11
|8
|4
|26
|79
|73
|4-3-2
|7-5-2
|3-0-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|10
|9
|4
|24
|69
|67
|4-5-3
|6-4-1
|1-4-0
|Florida
|23
|10
|9
|4
|24
|78
|81
|6-2-3
|4-7-1
|3-1-1
|Montreal
|22
|11
|10
|1
|23
|65
|77
|6-6-0
|5-4-1
|3-2-0
|Washington
|24
|10
|11
|3
|23
|67
|75
|7-4-1
|3-7-2
|2-2-1
|Philadelphia
|23
|8
|10
|5
|21
|56
|75
|5-5-1
|3-5-4
|2-3-4
|Buffalo
|22
|9
|12
|1
|19
|81
|79
|5-7-1
|4-5-0
|3-6-1
|Ottawa
|21
|8
|12
|1
|17
|66
|71
|5-6-0
|3-6-1
|2-4-0
|Columbus
|21
|7
|12
|2
|16
|60
|87
|6-8-1
|1-4-1
|3-4-1
|Vegas
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|83
|63
|7-5-0
|10-1-1
|5-4-1
|Seattle
|22
|14
|5
|3
|31
|84
|68
|6-4-2
|8-1-1
|7-2-1
|Dallas
|23
|13
|6
|4
|30
|88
|66
|6-2-2
|7-4-2
|6-2-2
|Winnipeg
|21
|14
|6
|1
|29
|68
|53
|8-2-0
|6-4-1
|8-2-0
|Los Angeles
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|85
|90
|6-4-2
|6-5-2
|2-4-2
|Colorado
|20
|12
|7
|1
|25
|68
|52
|5-3-1
|7-4-0
|5-2-1
|Edmonton
|22
|12
|10
|0
|24
|74
|78
|6-6-0
|6-4-0
|3-2-0
|Calgary
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|67
|70
|7-4-1
|3-5-2
|3-2-0
|Minnesota
|21
|10
|9
|2
|22
|62
|62
|5-6-1
|5-3-1
|3-2-0
|Nashville
|21
|10
|9
|2
|22
|55
|66
|7-3-2
|3-6-0
|3-3-0
|St. Louis
|22
|11
|11
|0
|22
|63
|78
|5-5-0
|6-6-0
|2-3-0
|Vancouver
|23
|9
|11
|3
|21
|80
|88
|3-5-1
|6-6-2
|5-2-0
|San Jose
|25
|8
|13
|4
|20
|76
|89
|2-8-4
|6-5-0
|1-3-3
|Arizona
|20
|7
|10
|3
|17
|54
|70
|1-2-1
|6-8-2
|0-2-2
|Chicago
|21
|6
|11
|4
|16
|52
|78
|4-6-2
|2-5-2
|0-5-1
|Anaheim
|23
|6
|15
|2
|14
|59
|96
|4-6-0
|2-9-2
|3-3-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
San Jose 4, Montreal 0
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Nashville 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Winnipeg 5, Colorado 0
Calgary 6, Florida 2
Washington 5, Vancouver 1
Seattle 9, Los Angeles 8, OT
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.