NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 22 19 3 0 38 88 48 13-0-0 6-3-0 5-3-0 New Jersey 23 19 4 0 38 87 51 9-3-0 10-1-0 4-2-0 Toronto 24 14 5 5 33 73 61 7-2-3 7-3-2 4-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 24 15 9 0 30 78 62 8-3-0 7-6-0 6-2-0 Carolina 23 12 6 5 29 64 63 5-3-1 7-3-4 4-1-0 Tampa Bay 22 13 8 1 27 76 71 7-3-1 6-5-0 4-2-0 Detroit 21 11 6 4 26 68 65 7-3-2 4-3-2 1-3-1 Pittsburgh 23 11 8 4 26 79 73 4-3-2 7-5-2 3-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 23 10 9 4 24 69 67 4-5-3 6-4-1 1-4-0 Florida 23 10 9 4 24 78 81 6-2-3 4-7-1 3-1-1 Montreal 22 11 10 1 23 65 77 6-6-0 5-4-1 3-2-0 Washington 24 10 11 3 23 67 75 7-4-1 3-7-2 2-2-1 Philadelphia 23 8 10 5 21 56 75 5-5-1 3-5-4 2-3-4 Buffalo 22 9 12 1 19 81 79 5-7-1 4-5-0 3-6-1 Ottawa 21 8 12 1 17 66 71 5-6-0 3-6-1 2-4-0 Columbus 21 7 12 2 16 60 87 6-8-1 1-4-1 3-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 24 17 6 1 35 83 63 7-5-0 10-1-1 5-4-1 Seattle 22 14 5 3 31 84 68 6-4-2 8-1-1 7-2-1 Dallas 23 13 6 4 30 88 66 6-2-2 7-4-2 6-2-2 Winnipeg 21 14 6 1 29 68 53 8-2-0 6-4-1 8-2-0 Los Angeles 25 12 9 4 28 85 90 6-4-2 6-5-2 2-4-2 Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 68 52 5-3-1 7-4-0 5-2-1 Edmonton 22 12 10 0 24 74 78 6-6-0 6-4-0 3-2-0 Calgary 22 10 9 3 23 67 70 7-4-1 3-5-2 3-2-0 Minnesota 21 10 9 2 22 62 62 5-6-1 5-3-1 3-2-0 Nashville 21 10 9 2 22 55 66 7-3-2 3-6-0 3-3-0 St. Louis 22 11 11 0 22 63 78 5-5-0 6-6-0 2-3-0 Vancouver 23 9 11 3 21 80 88 3-5-1 6-6-2 5-2-0 San Jose 25 8 13 4 20 76 89 2-8-4 6-5-0 1-3-3 Arizona 20 7 10 3 17 54 70 1-2-1 6-8-2 0-2-2 Chicago 21 6 11 4 16 52 78 4-6-2 2-5-2 0-5-1 Anaheim 23 6 15 2 14 59 96 4-6-0 2-9-2 3-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose 4, Montreal 0

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Nashville 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Winnipeg 5, Colorado 0

Calgary 6, Florida 2

Washington 5, Vancouver 1

Seattle 9, Los Angeles 8, OT

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.