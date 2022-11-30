NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|309
|199
|Miami
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|282
|256
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|230
|196
|New England
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|239
|202
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|209
|205
|Indianapolis
|4
|7
|1
|.375
|190
|244
|Jacksonville
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|244
|232
|Houston
|1
|9
|1
|.136
|174
|260
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|275
|227
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|285
|231
|Cleveland
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|263
|286
|Pittsburgh
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|194
|261
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|326
|243
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|252
|282
|Las Vegas
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|265
|276
|Denver
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|157
|194
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|303
|216
|Dallas
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|279
|187
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|225
|232
|Washington
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|233
|236
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|200
|203
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|272
|293
|Carolina
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|230
|266
|New Orleans
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|249
|280
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|262
|257
|Detroit
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|275
|310
|Green Bay
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|235
|283
|Chicago
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|251
|305
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|249
|173
|Seattle
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|291
|281
|Arizona
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|264
|321
|L.A. Rams
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|178
|253
Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.
Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Carolina
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington
New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.