NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/30 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 309 199
Miami 8 3 0 .727 282 256
N.Y. Jets 7 4 0 .636 230 196
New England 6 5 0 .545 239 202
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 209 205
Indianapolis 4 7 1 .375 190 244
Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 244 232
Houston 1 9 1 .136 174 260
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 4 0 .636 275 227
Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 285 231
Cleveland 4 7 0 .364 263 286
Pittsburgh 4 7 0 .364 194 261
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 326 243
L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 252 282
Las Vegas 4 7 0 .364 265 276
Denver 3 8 0 .273 157 194
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 303 216
Dallas 8 3 0 .727 279 187
N.Y. Giants 7 4 0 .636 225 232
Washington 7 5 0 .583 233 236
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 6 0 .455 200 203
Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 272 293
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266
New Orleans 4 8 0 .333 249 280
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 262 257
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 275 310
Green Bay 4 8 0 .333 235 283
Chicago 3 9 0 .250 251 305
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 7 4 0 .636 249 173
Seattle 6 5 0 .545 291 281
Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321
L.A. Rams 3 8 0 .273 178 253

___

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Carolina

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington

Monday, Dec. 12

New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.