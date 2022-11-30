Design from Taiwan Shines Worldwide

2022 Taiwan International Student Design Competition Announces the Winner List

A group photo from the award ceremony of 2022 Taiwan International Student Design Competition

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 30 November 2022 - Organized by the Ministry of Education and being the largest-scale global design contest for students nowadays, Taiwan International Student Design Competition was initiated back in 2008 and is marking its 15th anniversary this year, in 2022. TISDC has now been widely recognized by the global design community as being both prestigious and credible and has served as the best example of the Ministry of Education's success in promoting design education. The Competition has three categories: Product Design, Visual Design, and Digital Animation. The theme of this year's edition, "One World," resonates with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations and emphasizes the core spirit of the world as one family towards global sustainability. Students are expected to face and reflect on issues related to sustainability, incorporate the concepts of the SDGs into their works, and fulfill their responsibilities as global citizens.The 2022 Taiwan International Student Design Competition held its award ceremony at Eslite Performance Hall in Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei City on November 29, 2022. This year, a total of 16,749 participating entries came from 867 school departments in 66 countries/regions. The composition of the jury panel was highly international. During the preliminary selection, 587 works were shortlisted by 112 professionals from 31 countries around the world, with 56 jurors from Taiwan and 56 from abroad, respectively (The ratio of domestic to foreign jurors was 50%:50%). As for the final selection, the jury panel consisted of 45 professionals from 28 countries, with 39 of them being international jurors and only 6 from Taiwan (The international jurors accounted for 80%, while the domestic ones 20%). Eventually, 77 works were picked as winners. The low finalist rate of 3.6% and the even lower winning rate of 0.4% highlight the preciousness of the winning entries, which have stood out to win the following prizes: 1 grand prix of the year and 1 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronzes, and 12 honorable mentions for each category (financed by the Ministry of Education); 22 international design association special prizes (jointly sponsored by iSee Taiwan Foundation and Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation); 3 Environmental Sustainability Award prizes (established by TPCA Environment Foundation).Since 2015, TISDC has received the sponsorship of iSee Taiwan Foundation and Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation to cooperate with 22 international design associations. These global design partners are located across the five continents of Europe, Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania, and they all enjoy high reputation and a large scale. The 22 organizations, which have authorized the establishment of international design association special prizes in TISDC, include Cumulus, International Council of Design (ICoD), World Design Organization (WDO), The Bureau of European Design Associations (BEDA), Pan Afrikan Design Institute (PADI), International Poster Biennial in Mexico (IPBM), among others, and the winners of these international design association special prizes this year came from Poland, India, Thailand, the United States, Taiwan, etc. Through such a cooperation mechanism, an international design exchange platform has been built, which can expand the influence of design from Taiwan, allow Taiwan to be seen through design, and provide young students worldwide with a stage where they can shine and unleash great potential.In addition, TISDC has cooperated with the International Poster Biennial in Mexico (BICM) this year. By setting up a TISDC special prize in this competition, TISDC enjoys the opportunity to be co-listed with the United Nations Development Program and Amnesty International, which helps advance TISDC towards its goal of further internationalization and branding.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.