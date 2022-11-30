All aboard - Hype at sky-high levels as Tia Lee Yu Fen drops third episode of Record Breaking animation series

OTTAWA, CANADA - Media OutReach - 30 November 2022 - After starting with a record-breaking bang – garnering almost 100 million views over the first two episodes - the hype surrounding C-Pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen’s blockbuster animation series - “GOODBYE PRINCESS” - shows no signs of slowing down as she unveiled the third video - “The Puppet” - on 21 November.





Based on the real ups and downs experienced by Tia throughout her career in the fashion and entertainment industries, the gripping animation series is building up to her comeback single and music video. Each instalment has underlying messages that have deeper connotations ABOUT WHAT X, Y, Z and refer back to aspect of Tia’s life and career.



The third episode starts with the princess landing on a stage and immediately become a wildly popular singer. However, in a sinister twist, there are people in the background trying to manipulate and mould the princess according to certain stereotypes. The fairy godmother is continuously at the side of the stage, giving her tighter and tighter outfits. She appears helpless and sad, but the audience cheers the princess on, oblivious to what she is going through. Suddenly, she notices a sewing machine in the distance making the dress of her dreams. Unfortunately, just as the princess extends her hand towards the dress, she becomes a wooden puppet and falls into a seemingly bottomless abyss.



With so many questions unanswered, and the fate of the princess unclear, you can find all episodes of Tia Lee’s enthralling animation series on her YouTube Channel.



Hashtag: #TiaLee



About Tia Lee Yu Fen:

Tia Lee Yu Fen, is an Asian C-Pop singer, fashion icon, model, film and television actress In 2016, Tia debuted with her own music. Tia has launched many songs and starred on popular TV shows since her debut in 2010. Tia also appears frequently at major fashion shows and magazines. As a fashion icon and trend-setter, Tia has graced leading fashion magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire and others. She has been associated with numerous leading brands including Louis Vuitton, Swarovski, and Fendi at fashion brand events. Tia’s inaugural invitation to the New York Fashion Week was at the invitation of Vogue.





