Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Masking still required while taking Taiwan Railway and High Speed Rail

Cabinet’s chief disease prevention advisor says safer to lift indoor mask mandate after Lunar New Year

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/30 20:59
Masking still required while taking Taiwan Railway and High Speed Rail

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) on Wednesday (Nov. 30) reminded passengers that even though the outdoor mask mandate will be lifted on Thursday (Dec. 1), masking is still required while taking public transportation.

TRA issued a press release Thursday, stating that passengers have to wear masks after they enter train stations’ indoor space and paid area, including on the platforms and inside the carriages. Passengers are allowed to take off masks to eat or drink, but they must put on masks again after eating or drinking.

THSRC also issued a press release Wednesday reminding passengers that they must wear masks from the time they enter the station concourse to the time they leave the station.

As for when the indoor mask mandate can be lifted, Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), the Cabinet’s chief disease prevention advisor, said Wednesday that it would be safer to lift the indoor mandate after Lunar New Year to alleviate the difficulty of differentiating between COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases in the winter, CNA reported.

The Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) has planned to make a list of places where masks must be worn in the future, such as inside hospitals, long-term care institutions, and public transportation vehicles, per CNA.
TRA
THSR
outdoor mask mandate
indoor mask mandate

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to end outdoor mask mandate on Dec. 1
Taiwan to end outdoor mask mandate on Dec. 1
2022/11/28 14:27
Taiwan Railway's Hualien-Taitung section to reopen 20 days earlier than planned
Taiwan Railway's Hualien-Taitung section to reopen 20 days earlier than planned
2022/11/22 20:20
New railway park to open in Taiwan's Miaoli next year
New railway park to open in Taiwan's Miaoli next year
2022/11/21 14:35
Taiwan receives customized EMU3000 train from Japan
Taiwan receives customized EMU3000 train from Japan
2022/11/07 11:44
Taiwan High Speed Rail offers special deals at upcoming travel fair
Taiwan High Speed Rail offers special deals at upcoming travel fair
2022/11/02 17:10