Masking still required while taking Taiwan Railway and High Speed Rail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) on Wednesday (Nov. 30) reminded passengers that even though the outdoor mask mandate will be lifted on Thursday (Dec. 1), masking is still required while taking public transportation.

TRA issued a press release Thursday, stating that passengers have to wear masks after they enter train stations’ indoor space and paid area, including on the platforms and inside the carriages. Passengers are allowed to take off masks to eat or drink, but they must put on masks again after eating or drinking.

THSRC also issued a press release Wednesday reminding passengers that they must wear masks from the time they enter the station concourse to the time they leave the station.

As for when the indoor mask mandate can be lifted, Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), the Cabinet’s chief disease prevention advisor, said Wednesday that it would be safer to lift the indoor mandate after Lunar New Year to alleviate the difficulty of differentiating between COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases in the winter, CNA reported.

The Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) has planned to make a list of places where masks must be worn in the future, such as inside hospitals, long-term care institutions, and public transportation vehicles, per CNA.