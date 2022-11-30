Alexa
South Taiwan zoo renovation completed, trial operation to begin Dec. 16

Shou Shan Zoo installs elevated paths for visitors to observe animals from above

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/30 20:09
Shou Shan Zoo visitors can now observe animals from above enclosures from a suspended walkway. (Facebook, Shou Shan Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After two years of construction, the newly renovated Kaohsiung Shou Shan Zoo will reopen for a trial run on Dec. 16.

Shou Shan Zoo wrote in a press release that the main goal of the renovation project was to improve animal welfare at the zoo. Pen roofs were partially opened to allow sunlight and rain through, and ventilation, sanitation, and drainage were improved, while visitors can now get a view of the interior of pens to get an idea of what the animals’ homes look like.

Visitors can now enjoy a 440-meter suspended walkway that comes with four “observation corridors” and connects two enclosures, providing new angles to observe animals from. Additionally, the zoo added an outdoor water playground, a “Capybara Mountain House”, and a “Black Bear Mountain House.”

Chimpanzees at the zoo were moved from their original metal cage enclosure to one that resembles their natural habitat. The zoo also introduced capybaras, which will share an enclosure with fellow herbivores such as alpacas and donkeys.

The renovation project was the largest in scale since the zoo moved to its current location in 1986 and cost NT$550 million (US$17.79 million). According to Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), construction lasted for 518 days, employing over 18,000 people.

Children can now cool down at a water playground at the Shou Shan Zoo. (Facebook, Shou Shan Zoo photo)
