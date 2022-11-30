Russia-Ukraine updates: NATO seeks to reassure its neighbors

NATO foreign ministers were set for talks on Wednesday with countries that they fear could face destabilization amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

The 30-member alliance will hold discussions with Moldova, Georgia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina — all countries that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says are "facing pressure from Russia."

Stoltenberg has said further steps are needed to help the countries protect their independence "and strengthen their ability to defend themselves."

"The reason we are having this gathering is a signal from us on how important it is to create stability not just for NATO countries but beyond," Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on arrival for the second day of a ministers' meeting in Bucharest.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, November 30:

Rome wants to counter Russia's influence in the Balkans

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday that Europe should increase its presence in the western Balkans to limit the influence of Russia.

"The stability in western Balkans is important for peace. We need to stop the Russians in the western Balkans, we need more Europe," Tajani said.

"We need to protect all the countries in the western Balkans and close to Ukraine because it is important in this moment to work together. Unity is important and it's a strong message to Russia."

In talks on Tuesday, the NATO allies pledged more help to Ukraine to help fix the country's damaged power infrastructure.

EU seeks to set up war crimes court

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the EU will try to set up a specialized court on Russian war crimes in Ukraine, with the UN backing.

"We are ready to start working with the international community to get the broadest international support possible for this specialized court," von der Leyen said.

Justice ministers from G7agreed to set up a network to coordinate investigations into war crimes. The move was aimed at making investigations more efficient at gathering evidence.

'We need hard power' for Ukraine, Finnish PM says

The prime minister of Finland says the country must provide more weapons and support to Ukraine to ensure it is victorious against Russia.

Sanna Marin made the comments in Auckland on Wednesday, in the first-ever visit by a Finnish prime minister to New Zealand and Australia.

"We need hard power when it comes to Ukraine,'' Marin told reporters. "They need weapons, they need financial support, they need humanitarian support, and we need to also make sure that all the refugees fleeing from Ukraine are welcomed to Europe," Marin said.

Russia says Ukraine attacked Kursk power plant

A local governor in Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, says Ukrainian forces struck a power plant on Tuesday.

"In total, there were about 11 launches. A power plant was hit," Governor Roman Starovoytsaid on the Telegram messaging app.

"Because of this, there are partial power outages in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts."

Germany promises Ukraine help to fix power grid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying Berlin will dispatch 350 generators and provide financial assistance to repair power facilities worth 56 million euros ($57 million).

Russian air strikes in Ukraine have targeted civilian infrastructure, water, and electricity supplies.

"The chancellor condemned the ongoing shelling and assured Ukraine of further short-term support," German government Steffen Hebestreit spokesperson said.

Zelenskyy said the two leaders had discussed cooperation, both bilateral and in international institutions.

Ukraine facing 'difficult' situation at front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said Russian troops were seeking to gain ground in the Donbas and Kharkiv regions.

"The situation at the front is difficult," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance on the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in Luhansk region, move into Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south."

More coverage of the war in Ukraine

As foreign ministers met in Bucharest to discuss more aid for Ukraine over the winter. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would not back down in its support for Kyiv.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stoked fears in Kosovo that Serbia could be inspired to do the same. Russia and Serbia share close ties, and a mutual antipathy toward NATO.

Four million people were starved to death in Ukraine from 1932 to 1933. Stalin denied the famine ever happened. Why did the West turn a blind eye to it?

Liubov Yarosh survived Soviet dispossession, the Holodomor famine and World War II. At 102, she is living through war once again, supporting Ukrainian troops in their fight against Russia's war of aggression.

As well as the war in Ukraine, Russia is using hybrid warfare in different countries to advance its interests, warns Christoph Heusgen, chairman of the Munich Security Conference, in a DW interview.

rc/dj (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)