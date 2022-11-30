Get into Christmas spirit at shopping malls in Taiwan’s Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Christmas is near, shopping malls in Taoyuan City have geared up for the holiday season and instilled the spirit of Christmas with decorations and even “snow,” according to a news release posted on the First Stop in Taiwan website by the city’s department of tourism on Wednesday (Nov. 30).

Gloria Outlets (華泰名品城), whose Christmas Village receives acclaim every year, has put up three large Christmas-themed installations and planned Christmas parades and the “Snowing Christmas Market” to get visitors into the festive spirit.

Artificial snow will fall at Gloria Outlets every night from now until Jan. 2, according to the release. These will be on the hour and on the half hour from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every night.

The “Snowing Christmas Market” will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and national holidays from now until Jan. 2, with artificial snow falling at each avenue of the mall.

The Xmas Fantasy Parades will take place from 7-8 p.m. every Saturday night and on Christmas night from Dec. 3-25.

MetroWalk Shopping Center (大江國際購物中心) will display a one-meter-tall indoor Christmas gingerbread castle claimed to be the largest in Taiwan, with small trains shuttling between towns in the castle from Thursday to Jan. 2. The gingerbread castle is a great installation for taking Christmas photos, according to the release.