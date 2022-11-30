Alexa
Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2022 winners announced 　Over 40 teams recognised for quality, professionalism and advancement in property management

By Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2022, Media OutReach
2022/11/30 18:50

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 November 2022 - More than 40 outstanding project teams from Hong Kong’s property and facility management sector were recognised for their achievement at the Quality Property & Facility Management Award (QPFMA) 2022 Presentation Ceremony today, with the guest of honour Ms Winnie HO, JP, Secretary for Housing of the Hong Kong SAR Government and more than 200 guests in attendance to celebrate their success.

Co-organised by The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies (HKAPMC) and The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Property and Facility Management Division (HKIS PFMD), the biennial Quality Property & Facility Management Award (QPFMA) 2022 received a record high of close to 150 nominations. Contestants have presented innovative practices and strategies that have uplifted the efficiency and quality standard of property management. Aligning with the theme “Quality | Professional | Forward Moving | Advance”, the judging panel of 17 industry leaders has paid special attention on the adoption of technology that future-proofs the industry.

Commenting on the winning teams, Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP, QPFMA 2022 Head Juror said, “We are impressed and inspired by how property and facility management professionals respond to unprecedented situations through accelerating the adoption of smart technology, IOT and big data in daily routines and management applications, all of which are very inspiring. Sustainability has become one of the major focuses of the industry, with increasing measures and provisions to reduce carbon emission and energy consumption. We are glad to see that the industry is playing a vital role for the well-being of the society.”

Introduced this year to identify viable solutions in managing ageing urban buildings in Hong Kong, the Refurbishment / Renovation Property Management Award categories have received generous industry feedback, with 5 project teams recognised for their outstanding management strategies in building renewal.

Prof Johnnie C K CHAN, SBS, BBS, JP, QPFMA 2022 Organising Committee Chairman mentions, “The inaugural Refurbishment / Renovation Property Management Award looks for application of smart technology and innovation in the management of old buildings which are getting more common in Hong Kong. We are very pleased to discover the various ways old buildings are managed and maintained efficiently with effective use of smart technology and innovations. They contribute viable solutions to our city’s urban renewal work and housing shortage challenge.”

Results of Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2022

A. Residential Category

Large-Scale Residential Property Management

Accolade

Project

Company

Grand Award

Park Yoho

Supreme Management Services Limited

Excellence Award

Aegean Coast

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

Sun Tuen Mun Centre

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

East Point City Residential

Kai Shing Management Service Limited

Certificate of Merit

Hong Kong Gold Coast Residences

Sino Estates Management Limited



Medium-Scale Residential Property Management

Accolade

Project

Company

Grand Award

The Bloomsway

Kerry Property Management Services Limited

Grand Award

Mantin Heights

Kerry Property Management Services Limited

Excellence Award

Grand Pacific Views/ Grand Pacific Heights

Kai Shing Management Service Limited

Certificate of Merit

Pacific Palisades

Sino Estates Management Limited

Certificate of Merit

Dragons Range

Kerry Property Management Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

The Avenue

Wise Link Management Limited

Small-Scale Residential Property Management

Accolade

Project

Company

Grand Award

1 & 3 Ede Road

Kerry Property Management Services Limited

Grand Award

La Vetta

Jones Lang LaSalle Management Services Limited

Excellence Award

Shouson Peak

Supreme Management Services Limited-Shouson Peak Management Services Office

Certificate of Merit

The Summa

Kerry Property Management Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

8 LaSalle

Kerry Property Management Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

8 Deep Water Bay Drive

New Charm Management Limited



Subsidised Housing Property Management

Accolade

Project

Company

Excellence Award

Ka Tin Court

Urban Property Management Limited

Certificate of Merit

Lei On Court

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

Kwai Yin Court

Urban Property Management Limited



B. Non-Residential Category

Shopping Centre Management

Accolade

Project

Company

Excellence Award

Yue Man Square

Yue Man Square Management Company Limited

Excellence Award

Harbour North

Hong Yip Service Company Limited

Certificate of Merit

Olympian City

Sino Estates Management Limited

Certificate of Merit

Nina Mall 1 & 2

Chinachem Group- Sources Fame Management Limited

Certificate of Merit

MOKO

Kai Shing Management Services Limited



Office Building Management (Small- & Medium-Scale Office Building)

Accolade

Project

Company

Excellence Award

W LUXE

Kai Shing Management Services Ltd - W LUXE Management Services Office

Certificate of Merit

New Town Tower

Kai Shing Management Services Ltd. (New Town Tower)

Certificate of Merit

Elite Centre

Kai Shing Management Services Limited / Elite Centre

Certificate of Merit

Nan Fung Tower

Nan Fung Property Management



Office Building Management (Large-Scale Office Building)

Accolade

Project

Company

Grand Award

Exchange Square

Hongkong Land (Property Management) Limited

Excellence Award

Millennium City 5

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

Grand Century Place

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

Metroplaza

Kai Shing Management Services Limited



Industrial & Car Park Building Management

Accolade

Project

Company

Excellence Award

Wah Luen Industrial Centre

Urban Property Management Limited

Excellence Award

Profit Industrial Building

Nan Fung Property Management



Institutional Facility Management

Accolade

Project

Company

Excellence Award

City Gallery

China Overseas Property Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

West Kowloon Government Offices

Urban Property Management Limited



C. Refurbishment / Renovation Category

Refurbishment / Renovation Large-Scale Residential Property Management

Accolade

Project

Company

Excellence Award

City One Shatin

Paramatta Estate Management Limited



Refurbishment / Renovation Medium-Scale Residential Property Management

Accolade

Project

Company

Excellence Award

Constellation Cove

Kerry Property Management Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

Baguio Villa

International Property Management Limited



Refurbishment / Renovation Commercial Property Management

Accolade

Project

Company

Excellence Award

Grand Millennium Plaza

Urban Property Management Limited

Certificate of Merit

New Town Plaza

Kai Shing Management Services Limited



Judging Panel (in alphabetical order of English surnames):

All the nominations of QPFMA 2022 were adjudicated by an esteemed judging panel of 17 industry leaders. They are

Head Juror

Sr Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP

Chairperson of Property Management Services Authority

Jurors

Prof Albert P.C. CHAN

Dean of Students

Associate Director of the Research Institute for Sustainable Urban Development

Able Professor in Construction Health and Safety

Chair Professor of Construction Engineering and Management

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Prof Johnnie C K CHAN, SBS, BBS, JP

Chairman, QPFMA 2022 Organising Committee

Ms Peggy CHAN

Head of Facility Services, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority

Dr Edmond CHENG Kam Wah

President, Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies

Prof HE, Shenjing

Head of Department

Department of Urban Planning and Design, The University of Hong Kong

Sr Prof HO Chi Wing, Daniel

Associate Dean, Faculty of Design and Environment, THEi

Ms Patricia CHENG Yuk Kam

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Housing

Sr HUNG Chuen Ka, Charles

Chairman of Property & Facility Management Division,
The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Dr KWONG Tsz Man

Senior Advisor and Associate Professor, HKU SPACE

Mr LEUNG Kin Man, Stephen

Deputy Director, Housing Department, HKSAR

Mr PANG Yiu Hung, JP

Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR

Mr POON Yuen Fong, Sanford

Vice President

The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited

Mr TSE Cheong-wo, Edward

Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, HKSAR

Sr WONG Kwok Leung, Paul

Senior Vice-President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Sr Gary YEUNG Man Kai

President, Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management

Prof YIP Ngai Ming

Professor, Department of Public Policy, City University of Hong Kong


For further information of Quality Property and Facility Management Award 2022, please visit www.qpfma.com

Please download the photos of the Presentation Ceremony HERE:

Photo captions
001 – Guest of Honour Ms Winnie HO, JP, Secretary for Housing, Hong Kong SAR Government officiates Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2022 Presentation Ceremony

002 - Dr Edmond CHENG Kam Wah, President of Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies delivers welcome speech

003 - Sr HUNG Chuen Ka, Charles, Chairman of Property & Facility Management Division, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors delivers welcome speech

004 - Prof Johnnie C K CHAN, SBS, BBS, JP, QPFMA 2022 Organising Committee Chairman gives speech

005 – Sr Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP delivers speech as Head Juror of QPFMA 2022

006 – Group Photo

Hashtag: #QPFMA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies

The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies, Limited (the Association) was founded in January 1990 with the aim of maintaining the standards of professional property management, and to provide its members with the benefit of a representative negotiating body in discussions with government or other bodies relating to the interests, rights, powers and privileges of the members, or other matters of common interest. The Association promotes continuing education to its members and other interested parties, to cooperate with similar organizations to uplift the service standards, while establishing the Codes of Conduct and management procedures to safeguard the owners and public interests. The Association has 99 members who provide quality service for over 70% of the resident units, various commercial buildings, car parks, and private and government facilities in Hong Kong among those that hire property management companies.

About The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. The HKIS has a membership of over 10,000 members, including more than 6,700 professional surveyors. The Institute’s work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

The Institute has an important and responsive consultative role in government policy making particularly on issues affecting the profession. The HKIS has advised the Government on issues such as unauthorized building works, building safety campaign, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality and housing problems.