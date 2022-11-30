Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2022 winners announced 　Over 40 teams recognised for quality, professionalism and advancement in property management

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 November 2022 - More than 40 outstanding project teams from Hong Kong’s property and facility management sector were recognised for their achievement at the Quality Property & Facility Management Award (QPFMA) 2022 Presentation Ceremony today, with the guest of honour Ms Winnie HO, JP, Secretary for Housing of the Hong Kong SAR Government and more than 200 guests in attendance to celebrate their success.



Co-organised by The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies (HKAPMC) and The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Property and Facility Management Division (HKIS PFMD), the biennial Quality Property & Facility Management Award (QPFMA) 2022 received a record high of close to 150 nominations. Contestants have presented innovative practices and strategies that have uplifted the efficiency and quality standard of property management. Aligning with the theme “Quality | Professional | Forward Moving | Advance”, the judging panel of 17 industry leaders has paid special attention on the adoption of technology that future-proofs the industry.



Commenting on the winning teams, Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP, QPFMA 2022 Head Juror said, “We are impressed and inspired by how property and facility management professionals respond to unprecedented situations through accelerating the adoption of smart technology, IOT and big data in daily routines and management applications, all of which are very inspiring. Sustainability has become one of the major focuses of the industry, with increasing measures and provisions to reduce carbon emission and energy consumption. We are glad to see that the industry is playing a vital role for the well-being of the society.”



Introduced this year to identify viable solutions in managing ageing urban buildings in Hong Kong, the Refurbishment / Renovation Property Management Award categories have received generous industry feedback, with 5 project teams recognised for their outstanding management strategies in building renewal.



Prof Johnnie C K CHAN, SBS, BBS, JP, QPFMA 2022 Organising Committee Chairman mentions, “The inaugural Refurbishment / Renovation Property Management Award looks for application of smart technology and innovation in the management of old buildings which are getting more common in Hong Kong. We are very pleased to discover the various ways old buildings are managed and maintained efficiently with effective use of smart technology and innovations. They contribute viable solutions to our city’s urban renewal work and housing shortage challenge.”



Results of Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2022



A. Residential Category





Large-Scale Residential Property Management



Accolade



Project



Company



Grand Award



Park Yoho



Supreme Management Services Limited



Excellence Award



Aegean Coast



Kai Shing Management Services Limited



Certificate of Merit



Sun Tuen Mun Centre



Kai Shing Management Services Limited



Certificate of Merit



East Point City Residential



Kai Shing Management Service Limited



Certificate of Merit



Hong Kong Gold Coast Residences



Sino Estates Management Limited





Medium-Scale Residential Property Management



Accolade



Project



Company



Grand Award



The Bloomsway



Kerry Property Management Services Limited



Grand Award



Mantin Heights



Kerry Property Management Services Limited



Excellence Award



Grand Pacific Views/ Grand Pacific Heights



Kai Shing Management Service Limited



Certificate of Merit



Pacific Palisades



Sino Estates Management Limited



Certificate of Merit



Dragons Range



Kerry Property Management Services Limited



Certificate of Merit



The Avenue



Wise Link Management Limited



Small-Scale Residential Property Management



Accolade



Project



Company



Grand Award



1 & 3 Ede Road



Kerry Property Management Services Limited



Grand Award



La Vetta



Jones Lang LaSalle Management Services Limited



Excellence Award



Shouson Peak



Supreme Management Services Limited-Shouson Peak Management Services Office



Certificate of Merit



The Summa



Kerry Property Management Services Limited



Certificate of Merit



8 LaSalle



Kerry Property Management Services Limited



Certificate of Merit



8 Deep Water Bay Drive



New Charm Management Limited





Subsidised Housing Property Management



Accolade



Project



Company



Excellence Award



Ka Tin Court



Urban Property Management Limited



Certificate of Merit



Lei On Court



Kai Shing Management Services Limited



Certificate of Merit



Kwai Yin Court



Urban Property Management Limited





Shopping Centre Management



Accolade



Project



Company



Excellence Award



Yue Man Square



Yue Man Square Management Company Limited



Excellence Award



Harbour North



Hong Yip Service Company Limited



Certificate of Merit



Olympian City



Sino Estates Management Limited



Certificate of Merit



Nina Mall 1 & 2



Chinachem Group- Sources Fame Management Limited



Certificate of Merit



MOKO



Kai Shing Management Services Limited





Office Building Management (Small- & Medium-Scale Office Building)



Accolade



Project



Company



Excellence Award



W LUXE



Kai Shing Management Services Ltd - W LUXE Management Services Office



Certificate of Merit



New Town Tower



Kai Shing Management Services Ltd. (New Town Tower)



Certificate of Merit



Elite Centre



Kai Shing Management Services Limited / Elite Centre



Certificate of Merit



Nan Fung Tower



Nan Fung Property Management





Office Building Management (Large-Scale Office Building)



Accolade



Project



Company



Grand Award



Exchange Square



Hongkong Land (Property Management) Limited



Excellence Award



Millennium City 5



Kai Shing Management Services Limited



Certificate of Merit



Grand Century Place



Kai Shing Management Services Limited



Certificate of Merit



Metroplaza



Kai Shing Management Services Limited





Industrial & Car Park Building Management



Accolade



Project



Company



Excellence Award



Wah Luen Industrial Centre



Urban Property Management Limited



Excellence Award



Profit Industrial Building



Nan Fung Property Management





Institutional Facility Management



Accolade



Project



Company



Excellence Award



City Gallery



China Overseas Property Services Limited



Certificate of Merit



West Kowloon Government Offices



Urban Property Management Limited





Refurbishment / Renovation Large-Scale Residential Property Management



Accolade



Project



Company



Excellence Award



City One Shatin



Paramatta Estate Management Limited





Refurbishment / Renovation Medium-Scale Residential Property Management



Accolade



Project



Company



Excellence Award



Constellation Cove



Kerry Property Management Services Limited



Certificate of Merit



Baguio Villa



International Property Management Limited





Refurbishment / Renovation Commercial Property Management



Accolade



Project



Company



Excellence Award



Grand Millennium Plaza



Urban Property Management Limited



Certificate of Merit



New Town Plaza



Kai Shing Management Services Limited





Judging Panel (in alphabetical order of English surnames):

Head Juror



Sr Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP



Chairperson of Property Management Services Authority



Jurors



Prof Albert P.C. CHAN



Dean of Students



Associate Director of the Research Institute for Sustainable Urban Development



Able Professor in Construction Health and Safety



Chair Professor of Construction Engineering and Management



The Hong Kong Polytechnic University



Prof Johnnie C K CHAN, SBS, BBS, JP



Chairman, QPFMA 2022 Organising Committee



Ms Peggy CHAN



Head of Facility Services, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority



Dr Edmond CHENG Kam Wah



President, Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies



Prof HE, Shenjing



Head of Department



Department of Urban Planning and Design, The University of Hong Kong



Sr Prof HO Chi Wing, Daniel



Associate Dean, Faculty of Design and Environment, THEi



Ms Patricia CHENG Yuk Kam



President, The Hong Kong Institute of Housing



Sr HUNG Chuen Ka, Charles



Chairman of Property & Facility Management Division,

The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors



Dr KWONG Tsz Man



Senior Advisor and Associate Professor, HKU SPACE



Mr LEUNG Kin Man, Stephen



Deputy Director, Housing Department, HKSAR



Mr PANG Yiu Hung, JP



Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR



Mr POON Yuen Fong, Sanford



Vice President



The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited



Mr TSE Cheong-wo, Edward



Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, HKSAR



Sr WONG Kwok Leung, Paul



Senior Vice-President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors



Sr Gary YEUNG Man Kai



President, Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management



Prof YIP Ngai Ming



Professor, Department of Public Policy, City University of Hong Kong





Photo captions

About The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies

The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies, Limited (the Association) was founded in January 1990 with the aim of maintaining the standards of professional property management, and to provide its members with the benefit of a representative negotiating body in discussions with government or other bodies relating to the interests, rights, powers and privileges of the members, or other matters of common interest. The Association promotes continuing education to its members and other interested parties, to cooperate with similar organizations to uplift the service standards, while establishing the Codes of Conduct and management procedures to safeguard the owners and public interests. The Association has 99 members who provide quality service for over 70% of the resident units, various commercial buildings, car parks, and private and government facilities in Hong Kong among those that hire property management companies.



About The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. The HKIS has a membership of over 10,000 members, including more than 6,700 professional surveyors. The Institute’s work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

The Institute has an important and responsive consultative role in government policy making particularly on issues affecting the profession. The HKIS has advised the Government on issues such as unauthorized building works, building safety campaign, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality and housing problems.