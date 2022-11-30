OnePlus Confirms Extension of Software Support

Committed to four major OS updates and five years of security patches for selected models

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 30 November 2022 - Global technology brand OnePlus reaffirmed its commitment to elevate the smartphone usage experience by offering four generations of OxygenOS and five years of security updates on selected devices launched in 2023 and beyond. This move will ensure users a fast and smooth experience for longer."OxygenOS is an integral part of OnePlus, co-created by our community members," said Gary Chen, Head of Software Products at OnePlus. "As a user-oriented company, we do everything we can to enhance user experience. This software upgrade policy is designed in response to changing market dynamics and allows for longer replacement cycles for mobile devices. This new update policy will give users access to the latest security and functional features required to power OnePlus' signature fast-and-smooth experience throughout the lifetime of the phone."More details about the new update policies and eligible OnePlus devices will be coming soon.Hashtag: #OnePlus

