Chen Chi-mai becomes acting chair of Taiwan's DPP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) has been selected to serve as the acting chair of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and on Wednesday (Nov. 30) announced three important tasks that must be implemented first.

Over the weekend, the DPP suffered a disastrous defeat in the nine-in-one local elections, prompting President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to step down as party chair on Nov. 26. In a speech delivered on Wednesday afternoon, Chen outlined three major tasks that the party must first tackle on its road to rebuilding.

Thorough review

Chen said that the first task is to conduct a thorough review, "If you lose an election, you lose." He said that it is necessary to deeply review and understand where the DPP is not doing well enough, not only in terms of candidates, "but also the campaign teams, politics, and all aspects."

"We must be clear that the people have expressed their attitude very clearly, and we must face public opinion with humility." Therefore, Chen said that the party's central standing committee approved outgoing Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) to serve as the convener of the review team. He will also go to various counties and cities to look at areas that need to be reviewed and improved.

Chiayi mayoral election, Taipei City Council by-election

The second task is that the DPP has to prepare for the Chiayi mayoral election and Taipei legislative by-election. Chen said that the day's regular meeting also made a resolution expressing hopes that all party members will unite to help Chiayi mayoral candidate Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) and the future Taipei legislative by-election candidate.

By-election of DPP chair

Chen stressed that the by-election of the DPP chair will be his most important task. He pledged to seamlessly integrate back into his previous role once the new chair is chosen and continue to promote party affairs.

He said by-election is expected to be completed by mid-January, and vowed that the election will be handled fairly to produce the next party chair.

Chen pointed out that Nov. 30 was the day pro-democracy activist Huang Hsin-chieh (黃信介) died in 1999. He said that "Today, everyone is particularly grateful to him for supporting the younger generation and uniting the DPP, so that the DPP can continue to grow outside the party."

The acting DPP chair closed by acknowledging that his party did not do well in the election, and he thanked the voters for "giving the opportunity to reflect." He promised that the party would conduct a deep review and "face public opinion humbly, thank you all," before stepping off the podium and bowing deeply to the media twice.