Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwanese wins 10 International Chocolate Awards

Queenie Wu is most awarded Asian chocolate maker

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/30 19:02
Award-winning chocolatier Queenie Wu. 

Award-winning chocolatier Queenie Wu.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Queenie Wu (吳葵妮) became the most celebrated Asian chocolate maker by winning 10 International Chocolate Awards (ICA) last week, reports said Monday (Nov. 28).

Wu, who founded the “Q sweet” brand, received one gold, five silver, two bronze medals, and two special awards at the Nov. 26-27 event, the Liberty Times reported.

The competition, often dubbed the “Oscars of the chocolate world,” this year also emphasized the origin of the ingredients, as concerns about the environment and about the exploitation of cocoa workers have gained more attention.

Wu said she wanted her chocolate brand from Taiwan to become recognized and appreciated across the world. Her use of dried organic pineapple and passion fruit won her a gold medal, while chocolate bonbons with dried mangos received silver accolades, with the winners going on sale in Taiwan in December.
chocolate
chocolatier
International Chocolate Awards
ICA
Queenie Wu
Q sweet

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan hotel wins multiple medals at International Chocolate Awards
Taiwan hotel wins multiple medals at International Chocolate Awards
2022/09/18 11:32
Din Tai Fung Japan presents strawberry, chocolate soup dumplings
Din Tai Fung Japan presents strawberry, chocolate soup dumplings
2022/02/12 16:37
Taiwan’s Creation Food helps confectioners with creating new products
Taiwan’s Creation Food helps confectioners with creating new products
2021/04/15 15:58
Chocolate Whopper shatters sales record at southern Taiwan Burger King
Chocolate Whopper shatters sales record at southern Taiwan Burger King
2020/09/17 17:45
Chinese fakes of Taiwan's award-winning chocolate run rampant
Chinese fakes of Taiwan's award-winning chocolate run rampant
2019/11/26 10:18