Taiwanese wins 10 International Chocolate Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Queenie Wu (吳葵妮) became the most celebrated Asian chocolate maker by winning 10 International Chocolate Awards (ICA) last week, reports said Monday (Nov. 28).

Wu, who founded the “Q sweet” brand, received one gold, five silver, two bronze medals, and two special awards at the Nov. 26-27 event, the Liberty Times reported.

The competition, often dubbed the “Oscars of the chocolate world,” this year also emphasized the origin of the ingredients, as concerns about the environment and about the exploitation of cocoa workers have gained more attention.

Wu said she wanted her chocolate brand from Taiwan to become recognized and appreciated across the world. Her use of dried organic pineapple and passion fruit won her a gold medal, while chocolate bonbons with dried mangos received silver accolades, with the winners going on sale in Taiwan in December.