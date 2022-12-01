Taiwan's Vivian Hsu and Black Biscuits to perform in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After 20 years, Japanese pop band Black Biscuits will reunite and perform on the Nippon Television Network show "Best Artist 2022" on Saturday (Dec. 3).

A former member of the band, Taiwanese actress Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄) posted on Facebook Tuesday (Nov. 29) that “Black Biscuits is back." Formed in 1997, the members include Hsu, Nanbara Kiyotaka, and Amano Hiroyuki.

They made their debut appearance on the Japanese entertainment show “Huo Yen Ta Tui Kang." They had to compete against another band to win a record deal.

The trio launched a first single titled “Stamina” in 1997 and sold over 730,000 copies. Hsu, 47, had her career breakthrough after joining the band.



"Stamina" by Black Biscuits. (YouTube video)

The show was popular in Taiwan as well. However, the band broke up in 1999 due to declining record sales.

On Tuesday, Hsu shared on Facebook that the group would get together and perform on the Japanese television show “Best Artist 2022” on Dec. 3. They will sing the hit song “Timing,” according to an interview.

"Timing" went viral recently and has over 1.8 billion views on TikTok. Many young people are launching their cover versions of the tune, which explains why the Asian TV company wants the band back on stage.

Hsu said that “Timing” was released in 1998 and sold over 1.4 million copies. She is happy that people are paying attention and like the track again.



"Timing." (YouTube video)



"Black Biscuits" is going to perform at "Best Artist 2022." (Facebook, Vivian Hsu Facebook)